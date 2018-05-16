Pukka Vegan Minced Steak & Onion 2Pack

Product Description
- Tender minced soy protein with onions and a rich onion gravy in a baked shortcrust pastry case.
- Tasty, Crisp & Filling in Only 4 Mins
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Shortening (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils), Minced Soya Protein (10%) (contains: Water, Textured Soya Protein, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Salt), Onion (10%), Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Kibbled Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Wheat Protein
Allergy Information
- May also contain (traces of): Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep FrozenStore below -18°C. Do not refreeze after thawing. Best before and frozen on dates: see front of box.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heat from frozen. Remove outer packaging but leave the pie in its container. For best results heat one pie at a time in the centre of the microwave.
These are only guidelines as appliances may vary. Always check food has been heated throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.
Oven cook
Instructions: This pie tastes as good heated in an oven (but you will have to wait longer!).
Place pie on a baking tray. Heat for 50 minutes at 180°C / gas mark 6 (do not exceed 200°C).
Adjust times according to your particular oven (conventional ovens may take longer than fan assisted ovens).
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
Return to
- Pukka Pies Ltd,
- The Halfcroft,
- Syston,
- Leicester,
- LE7 1LD.
- www.pukkapies.co.uk
- For European customers please contact:
- 38 Upper Mount Street,
- Dublin 2,
- D02 PR89.
Net Contents
2 x Microwaveable Shortcrust Pies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Amount per 100g
|Amount per Pie
|Energy
|1233kj/306kcal
|2467kj/612kcal
|Fat
|18.0g
|36.0g
|of which Saturates
|6.0g
|12.0g
|Carbohydrates
|28.0g
|56.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.5g
|Protein
|7.1g
|14.2g
|Salt
|0.77g
|1.54g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.