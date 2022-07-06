Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Semi Oat Drink 1 Litre

Not a bad taste okay on cereal
Not a bad taste okay on cereal
I’ll stick with real milk!
Used on my breakfast muesli it was very nice, but I did not like it in tea. It made it very dark in colour and completely changed the flavour of my early morning cuppa. I also tried it as it came - straight out of the tetra pack, sorry but it’s a no thank you, from me.
Yuk
Total garbage, there is nothing healthy about this.
Best non dairy for tea so far
So far, the most acceptable non dairy milk I’ve tried in tea. I have strong Yorkshire tea without sugar, doesn’t need much of this ‘milk’ to make it ok. Unfortunately cows do make a better job of making milk, but this is a decent effort!
Tastes amazing!
Tastes amazing!
Yummy
I was sent this milk free in my Hello fresh delivery and I must say I think it is great. I am a true milk drinker but am slowly getting used to various oat milks. This has just been eaten/ drank on cornflakes so I really am getting there! So creamy, even hubby had a drink of it and said it was nice . I will be purchasing more when on offer !
Disappointing
I've tried many non dairy milks over the years. This is the worst tasting one to date! Won't be buying again.
best dairy free milk iv tasted..
Absolutely love this milk alternative, i'm lactose intolerant and hated every milk iv tried, i can always taste the difference and it's just not nice. This milk tastes just like milk..very nice and would definitely recommend.
My fave dairy free milk! Now it’s out of stock :(
My fave dairy free milk! Now it’s out of stock :(
Tastes like UHT milk, very unappealing!
It tastes like UHT milk, I'll concede that does mean it tastes like a type of milk, but I don't know anyone who would choose to drink UHT milk unless they were camping or in some way deprived of a fridge. I'd much prefer my milk alternative to taste like Oatly than to have it taste like long-life milk.