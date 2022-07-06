We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Semi Oat Drink 1 Litre

image 1 of Alpro This Is Not M*Lk Semi Oat Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.90
£1.90/litre
Each 100 ml contains:

Energy
196kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.8g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

-

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 196 kJ / 47 kcal

Product Description

  • Oat drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins.
  • Amazing you! You are eating your way to help build a sustainable Planet. Our oats are Home-Grown in European countries.
  • European Oats - Good for you - Good for the planet
  • Make a difference at Alpro.com/betterpacks
  • Oat drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins
  • We nailed it! This is not milk. It's got all the mild, smmmooth taste you love, amazingly 100% plant-based and made from… oats! Sssh, just don't tell those bedazzled taste buds. We call it 'semi' because at 1.8%, it's got half the fat of our full-on 'whole' option. Add a dash to your cuppa, bake it, splash it on cereal or simply sip from a glass. Good for you*!
  • * Source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
  • Tetra Pak® - Tetra Rex® Plant-based
  • Buying this Tetra Pak® carton helps you care for the world's forests.
  • 1.8% Fat
  • Free from Dairy
  • Source of calcium
  • Low in sugars
  • Source of vitamin D & iodine
  • Foamable in coffee
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones
  • Low in sugars
  • Source of vitamin D & iodine
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oat (8.7%)), Soluble Corn Fiber, Vegetable Oils and Fats (Sunflower, Shea), Sugar, Pea Protein, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Potassium Lodide, Vitamins (B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Best before: see top of pack. Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.
  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 1 year of age. Not suitable as a main milk drink for children under 3.
  • We nailed it! This is not milk
  • Enjoy as you wish
  • Glug it, splash it, foam it, bake it

Name and address

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT,
  • UK.
  • Alpro C.V.A.,
  • Vlamingstraat 28,

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT,
  • UK.
  • www.alpro.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values per 100 ml
Energy 196 kJ / 47 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 6.5 g
of which Sugars 1.2 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0.12 g
- D 0.75 µg*
- Calcium 120 mg*
- Iodine 22.5 µg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

47 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Not a bad taste okay on cereal

4 stars

Not a bad taste okay on cereal

I'll stick with real milk!

3 stars

Used on my breakfast muesli it was very nice, but I did not like it in tea. It made it very dark in colour and completely changed the flavour of my early morning cuppa. I also tried it as it came - straight out of the tetra pack, sorry but it's a no thank you, from me.

Yuk

1 stars

Total garbage, there is nothing healthy about this.

Best non dairy for tea so far

5 stars

So far, the most acceptable non dairy milk I've tried in tea. I have strong Yorkshire tea without sugar, doesn't need much of this 'milk' to make it ok. Unfortunately cows do make a better job of making milk, but this is a decent effort!

Tastes amazing!

5 stars

Tastes amazing!

Yummy

5 stars

I was sent this milk free in my Hello fresh delivery and I must say I think it is great. I am a true milk drinker but am slowly getting used to various oat milks. This has just been eaten/ drank on cornflakes so I really am getting there! So creamy, even hubby had a drink of it and said it was nice . I will be purchasing more when on offer !

Disappointing

1 stars

I've tried many non dairy milks over the years. This is the worst tasting one to date! Won't be buying again.

best dairy free milk iv tasted..

5 stars

Absolutely love this milk alternative, i'm lactose intolerant and hated every milk iv tried, i can always taste the difference and it's just not nice. This milk tastes just like milk..very nice and would definitely recommend.

My fave dairy free milk! Now it's out of stock :(

5 stars

My fave dairy free milk! Now it’s out of stock :(

Tastes like UHT milk, very unappealing!

2 stars

It tastes like UHT milk, I'll concede that does mean it tastes like a type of milk, but I don't know anyone who would choose to drink UHT milk unless they were camping or in some way deprived of a fridge. I'd much prefer my milk alternative to taste like Oatly than to have it taste like long-life milk.

