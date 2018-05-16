New
Smarties Orange Chocolate Egg 226G
Product Description
- An orange flavoured milk chocolate egg with 2x tubes of orange Smarties (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp orange flavoured sugar shell)
- Smarties is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's pleasures.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntrees in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937. SMARTIES® contain a creamy milk chocolate centre with a crispy sugar shell that has been at the heart of SMARTIES® for nearly 80 years! SMARTIES® are available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil.
- Since 2006, SMARTIES® have been free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Available in a variety of formats, SMARTIES® can be found in tubes, bars, blocks, cartons, sharing bags and mini eggs - there is something for everyone to enjoy and make their favourite! The original colourful confectionery - tasty treats of smooth milk chocolate covered in a colourful crisp sugar shell.
- If you like this why not try our Smarties Incredible Egg?
- Orange Chocolate Egg Shell
- Contains 8 servings
- Orange Smarties
- Contains 4 servings
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Pack size: 226G
Information
Allergy Information
Storage
Preparation and Usage
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Tube. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
Net Contents
226g
Safety information
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (from Milk), Rice Starch, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Natural Orange Flavouring, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Colour (Carotene)
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 16 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1994kJ
|380kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|475kcal
|91kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|18.8g
|3.6g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|11.4g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|69.4g
|13.2g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|64.9g
|12.3g
|90g
|14%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder product (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Orange Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2213kJ
|417kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|529kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|3.3g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|11.4g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.2g
|11.3g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
