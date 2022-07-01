We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nobbly Bobbly 4X60ml

Nobbly Bobbly 4X60ml
Each Lolly** contains

Energy
695kJ
166kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.9g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1159kJ

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavoured ice cream and chocolate flavour ice cream centre with chocolate flavour coating and sugar balls.
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240ML

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Flavoured Ice Cream [Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid)], Chocolate Flavour Ice Cream [Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate)], Sugar Balls (17%) [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Safflower Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agent (Beeswax), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate], Chocolate Flavour Coating (14%) [Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Sugar, Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep FrozenStore below -18°C

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This Product May Stain

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

4 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer Serving**Reference Intake*
Energy1159kJ1199kJ695kJ8400kJ
-277kcal286kcal166kcal2000kcal
Fat13.7g14.3g8.3g70g
of which: saturates7.8g7.8g4.5g20g
Carbohydrate35.0g36.2g21.0g260g
of which: sugars28.2g29.1g16.9g90g
Fibre0.6g0.6g0.4g-
Protein2.2g2.2g1.3g50g
Salt0.13g0.13g0.07g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One Lolly (60ml/58g)----
Pack contains 4 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

This Product May Stain

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious!

Yummy

4 stars

They used to be bigger… but even though they are smaller they are still yummy!

Good value

5 stars

Good quality and my wee great nephew lived the name 😀

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Moreish

5 stars

I love these ice lollies They’ve got it all ice cream with hundreds and thousands on top and I’m a great grandma

Needs improving

2 stars

This is not a good quality product and tastes cheaply made, however, it does have a taste that is similar to something of my childhood but in no way near as creamy or firm, thus making it difficult for me to finish even though it is fairly small.

