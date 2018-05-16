New
Lindt Lindor Double Chocolate Mini Eggs 80G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate mini eggs with a smooth melting filling with dark chocolate
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- - Lindt LINDOR Chocolate Mini Eggs Bag - Double Chocolate, made with the finest milk chocolate with an irresistibly smooth filling with dark chocolate
- - Melt into a moment of bliss with our smooth melting LINDOR Double Chocolate mini eggs
- - Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world-renowned growing regions
- - The perfect treat to indulge in a moment of bliss this Easter
- - Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights to bring joy into your home at Easter
- The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the highest-quality ingredients to produce the finest chocolates to delight your taste buds. Experience bliss with Lindt LINDOR smooth melting Double Chocolate mini eggs this Easter.
- Lindor created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
- You choose the moment, we'll provide the bliss
- Irresistibly Smooth
- Milk & dark chocolate mini eggs with a smooth melting filling
- Pack size: 80G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Salt, Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min, Milk solids: 14% min
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Storage
Highly Meltable - Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place.
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
- 4 Bree Street,
- Cape Town,
- 8001,
- ZA.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2569kJ / 619kcal
|Fat
|47g
|- of which saturates
|34g
|Carbohydrate
|42g
|- of which sugars
|40g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.22g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
