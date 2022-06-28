Mcvities Digestives 5 Caramel Millionaire Slices 109.9G

tasty, very very tasty
Mini nice
Mini form of digestive biscuit with a nice layer of chocolate on top of caramel
Tiny and disappointing
Very small, and barely any topping - just all flapjack type biscuit with the thinnest layer possible on top. Very disappointing.
Good quality and tasty but tiny
Different and taste great!
Different kind of texture but they are different and taste great!
Absolutely delicious convenient for lunchboxes
Tasty but needs less biscuit!
Had expected better. Tasty but too much biscuit and lot enough caramel or chocolate. Missed opportunity!
Delicious
These bars are really yummy, good taste, it;s hard to stop at just one. I would recommend them and I will certainly buy them again.
Really tasty, ideal for lunchboxes
