Mcvities Digestives 5 Caramel Millionaire Slices 109.9G

3.9(9)Write a review
Mcvities Digestives 5 Caramel Millionaire Slices 109.9G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g
Clubcard Price

Each slice (24.7g) contains

Energy
502kJ
120kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

-

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

-

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.4g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Digestives Slices Topped with Caramel and Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Baking Since 1839
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Individually Wrapped Slices
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 109.9G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramel (18%) [Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Emulsifier (E471), Stabiliser (Pectin), Salt, Natural Flavouring], Milk Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Butter (Milk) (4%), Emulsifier (E471), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Contains 42% Digestives Pieces

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Typical number of slices per pack: 5

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

109.9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice (24.7g)
Energy (kJ)2032502
(kcal)486120
Fat24.7g6.1g
of which Saturates13.5g3.3g
Carbohydrate60.4g14.9g
of which Sugars38.2g9.4g
Fibre1.8g0.4g
Protein4.4g1.1g
Salt0.76g0.19g
Typical number of slices per pack: 5--
9 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

tasty, very very tasty

5 stars

tasty, very very tasty

Mini nice

4 stars

Mini form of digestive biscuit with a nice layer of chocolate on top of caramel

Tiny and disappointing

2 stars

Very small, and barely any topping - just all flapjack type biscuit with the thinnest layer possible on top. Very disappointing.

Good quality and tasty but tiny

3 stars

Good quality and tasty but tiny

Different and taste great!

4 stars

Different kind of texture but they are different and taste great!

Absolutely delicious convenient for lunchboxes

5 stars

Absolutely delicious convenient for lunchboxes

Tasty but needs less biscuit!

3 stars

Had expected better. Tasty but too much biscuit and lot enough caramel or chocolate. Missed opportunity!

Delicious

5 stars

These bars are really yummy, good taste, it;s hard to stop at just one. I would recommend them and I will certainly buy them again.

Really tasty, ideal for lunchboxes

4 stars

Really tasty, ideal for lunchboxes

