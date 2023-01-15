We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Casa Mana Tempranillo 75Cl

Per 125ml glass

Energy
347kJ
84kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ/67kcal

Product Description

  • Tempranillo, wine of Spain.
  • Enjoy this fruity medium bodied Tempranillo bursting with juicy red and dark fruit flavours and a hint of spice.
  • Casa Maña means 'the home of knowing our craft' and we certainly know our wine
  • © 2022
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis S.L.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Carlos Villarraso

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes undergo strict controls in the vineyards to decide the correct moment to be harvested and transformed into a wine with the right amount of sugar and acidity. Must remains in contact with skins for 2-3 days. Fermentation is done in stainless steel tanks at 22-22ºC C and the result is a fruity and balanced wine.

History

  • The Solís family has a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • The area of Castilla-La Mancha, located in the central plateau of the Iberian Peninsula, is the world's largest vineyard. Varietal wines are made with one type of grape. Airen and Tempranillo are the most characteristic grapes from this area, while other non-native grape varieties sucha as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot, Viura, Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay have excellent results due to the climate and terrain in this region.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Bottled in Spain, Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with tapas, meat sauces and stews.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy278kJ/67kcal347kJ/84kcal
Very good value for the price - not as tasty as th

3 stars

Very good value for the price - not as tasty as the Pinotage but good quaffing wine non-the-less.

Great value wine!

4 stars

It's not the greatest Tempranillo, but it's remarkable value for its price - very drinkable!

ok

3 stars

Used to love this wine, was very easy to drink with anything but something has changed the flavour is not the same, it's gotten more acidic

Good all round red wine; value for money.

5 stars

Good all round red wine; value for money.

I tried it when the Tesco Tempranillo became unava

3 stars

I tried it when the Tesco Tempranillo became unavailable. It is a little fruitier andmore acidic but definitely palatable

Good value

5 stars

very palatable and excellent value for day to day drinking

Very nice. Love it.

5 stars

Lovely light red. Suitable for everyday drinking.

Great value!

5 stars

It is a light, easy drinking wine that seems to go with many meals. We tend to lean towards Spanish wines because they are always reliable and pleasant.

It is very good value and pleasurable to drink

4 stars

It is very good value and pleasurable to drink

You Get What You pay For

1 stars

Very waterly and had a sour taste.

