Casa Mana Tempranillo 75Cl

Very good value for the price - not as tasty as the Pinotage but good quaffing wine non-the-less.
Great value wine!
It's not the greatest Tempranillo, but it's remarkable value for its price - very drinkable!
ok
Used to love this wine, was very easy to drink with anything but something has changed the flavour is not the same, it's gotten more acidic
Good all round red wine; value for money.
I tried it when the Tesco Tempranillo became unavailable. It is a little fruitier andmore acidic but definitely palatable
Good value
very palatable and excellent value for day to day drinking
Very nice. Love it.
Lovely light red. Suitable for everyday drinking.
Great value!
It is a light, easy drinking wine that seems to go with many meals. We tend to lean towards Spanish wines because they are always reliable and pleasant.
It is very good value and pleasurable to drink
You Get What You pay For
Very waterly and had a sour taste.