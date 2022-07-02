We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Garlic & Herb Bites 180G

5(5)Write a review
Quorn Garlic & Herb Bites 180G
£ 2.50
£1.39/100g

Per 3 bites

Energy
623kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ/248kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour bites, made with mycoprotein, filled with a garlic & herb sauce and coated in breadcrumb
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • No Soy
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 180G
  • Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people.
  • Source of Protein
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Sauce Filling (18%) [Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mayonnaise (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk (Egg Yolk, Salt), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Free Range Whole Egg, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt), Garlic, Parsley, Sea Salt, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose], Rapeseed Oil, Textured Wheat Gluten, Onion, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Free Range Egg White Powder, Yeast Extract, Spices (Black Pepper, White Pepper), Yeast, Onion Powder, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Black Pepper Extract, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Not suitable for home freezing as product has been previously frozen.

Produce of

Made in The UK

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch
  • https://www.quorn.co.uk
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(typical values as sold) Per 100g:(typical values as sold) Per 3 Bites:
Energy1038kJ/248kcal623kJ/149kcal
Fat13g7.8g
of which saturates2.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate18g11g
of which sugars1.4g0.9g
Fibre3.8g2.3g
Protein13g8.0g
Salt1.3g0.79g
Serves 3--
5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Perfect for picnics

5 stars

Really tasty bites, nice to eat straight from the fridge or if you pop them in the oven the breadcrumbs go really crispy and they are even nicer!!

Fabulous. Moreish and tasty

5 stars

Delicious and moreish. Everyone who has tried loves them! Wish they were freezable...would keep a ton in freezer.

Really good!

5 stars

I really enjoyed these, they have a lovely flavour and texture. Very tasty indeed - will definitely purchase again!

Tasty

5 stars

Did them with a few other things for a bar b que

I enjoyed these, I had never tried them before. On

5 stars

I enjoyed these, I had never tried them before. Only thing, for my taste there could have been more garlic. Otherwise very nice, will buy again.

