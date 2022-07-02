Quorn Garlic & Herb Bites 180G

Perfect for picnics
Really tasty bites, nice to eat straight from the fridge or if you pop them in the oven the breadcrumbs go really crispy and they are even nicer!!
Fabulous. Moreish and tasty
Delicious and moreish. Everyone who has tried loves them! Wish they were freezable...would keep a ton in freezer.
Really good!
I really enjoyed these, they have a lovely flavour and texture. Very tasty indeed - will definitely purchase again!
Tasty
Did them with a few other things for a bar b que
I enjoyed these, I had never tried them before. Only thing, for my taste there could have been more garlic. Otherwise very nice, will buy again.