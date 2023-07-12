Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Face Mist 1 Hour Express 70Ml

BONDI SANDS S/TAN FACE MIST 1 HOUR EXP 70ML

Ready when you are, our Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Face Mist will leave your skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour. With dual action formula to provide a deep, long lasting tan, this lightweight self-tanning mist will leave you hydrated and glowing with every application.

Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.

The Australian tan Salon quality Fragrance free Dermatologically tested Suitable for sensitive skin Non-comedogenic - won't clog pores Fragrance & sulphate free Cruelty free and vegan

Pack size: 70ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Pentylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, CI 14700 (FD&C Red No. 4), CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No. 5), Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1), Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

70ml ℮

Preparation and Usage