Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Face Mist 1 Hour Express 70Ml

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Face Mist 1 Hour Express 70Ml

3.9(51)
Vegan

BONDI SANDS S/TAN FACE MIST 1 HOUR EXP 70ML
Ready when you are, our Bondi Sands 1 Hour Express Face Mist will leave your skin with a sunkissed Australian glow in just one hour. With dual action formula to provide a deep, long lasting tan, this lightweight self-tanning mist will leave you hydrated and glowing with every application.
Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
The Australian tanSalon qualityFragrance freeDermatologically testedSuitable for sensitive skinNon-comedogenic - won't clog poresFragrance & sulphate freeCruelty free and vegan
Pack size: 70ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Dihydroxyacetone, Propylene Glycol, Dimethyl Isosorbide, Pentylene Glycol, Ethoxydiglycol, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Metabisulfite, Erythrulose, CI 14700 (FD&C Red No. 4), CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No. 5), Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1), Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

70ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Step 1Ensure face is clean, dry and free from any product.Step 2Shake well before use.Spray 4-6 pumps of 1 Hour Express Self Tanning Face Mist onto the Bondi Sands Application Mitt. As the formula has a guide colour, be sure to blend gently into the face and neck in circular motions immediately after application. Wash hands thoroughly after use.Step 3Rinse skin after one hour for a long lasting deep tan. For a deeper tan, leave on skin for two-three hours. Do not apply any other skincare products until colour has developed. Re-apply as desired.Time: 30 Minutes; Level of colour: Light / MediumTime: 1 Hour; Level of colour: DarkTime: 2-3 Hours; Level of colour: Darkest

