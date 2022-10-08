We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice 170G

3.9(7)Write a review
image 1 of Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice 170G
£1.65
£0.97/100g

Slice contains

Energy
1639kJ
393kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
24.7g

-

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.9g

-

64%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

-

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ/231kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced white and chestnut mushrooms in a vegan cream and white wine sauce, with roasted garlic purée, coconut milk, potato, onion and herbs, with a hint of lemon zest wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • Try our creamy garlic mushroom slice, it’s so creamy you won’t believe its vegan.
  • Made with Sliced white and chestnut mushrooms in a vegan cream and white wine sauce, with roasted garlic purée, coconut milk, potato, onion and herbs, with a hint of lemon zest wrapped in light puff pastry.
  • -We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • -We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours, or preservatives)
  • -Suitable for home freezing
  • -Suitable for Vegans
  • - Can be eaten hot or cold
  • - At its best when it’s hot, oven bake and serve hot, it only takes 20-25 minutes in the oven
  • - Perfect for quick easy lunches and on-the-go
  • Leave a review and let us know your thoughts
  • Fancy trying something different? Have a look at our limited edition cauliflower cheese slice or our Award winning mac and cheese bake.
  • We've been baking pastry from our home in Cornwall since 1969
  • We never add artificial ingredients (flavours, colours or preservatives)
  • Plant Based
  • Ready to Eat
  • 20-25 Mins or Oven Bake
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Colours or Flavours
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chestnut Mushroom (15%), White Mushroom (15%), Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Water, Coconut Milk, Onion, Potato, Cornflour, Tapioca Flour, Roasted Garlic Purée (1.2%), Garlic Purée (1.2%), Salt, White Wine, Parsley, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lentil Protein, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Lemon Zest, Pepper, Onion Powder, Pea Protein, Leek Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers: Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric, Colour: Beta-Carotene

Allergy Information

  • Made on a site that handles Milk and Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat or enjoy hot
For best results oven bake.
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary.
Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 30-35 mins.

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake chilled: 20-25 mins.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,

Return to

  • We're here to help
  • www.ginsters.co.uk/feedback
  • Tel: 01579 386333
  • www.ginsters.co.uk
  • Ginsters,
  • Callington,
  • Cornwall.
  • PL17 7XG.
  • Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Henry Street,
  • Limerick,
  • V94 K5R6.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy964kJ/231kcal
Fat14.5g
Saturates7.6g
Carbohydrate20.2g
Sugars0.8g
Fibre1.5g
Protein4.0g
Salt0.99g
View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

7 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely, but never in stock.

5 stars

Absolutely love this pasty, it's creamy, you can taste the mushroom and the garlic. Nice pastry. Good cold or cooked. Just wish it was in stock online more often.

Not good!

2 stars

This was an unusual taste, not nice at all, pastry was funny tasting too. The only good thing about it was it was full of garlic. Would never buy again, sorry.

Tasty

4 stars

Please add to range as they're too nice to be a limited edition !

This slice is amazing. Lots of garlic flavour but

5 stars

This slice is amazing. Lots of garlic flavour but still tastes the mushrooms. Nice soft flaky pastry and the sauce is creamy. Really hope Ginsters keep making them.

Best Pasty i have ever had

5 stars

ate it hot was lovely came back on here to add it to the basket ready for my next shopping order and its no longer available will definitely be keeping on eye for it in the future

Eaten hot. Pastry perfect. Perfect mushroom to cre

5 stars

Eaten hot. Pastry perfect. Perfect mushroom to creaminess ratio. Happy satisfied vegetarian.

PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.

1 stars

How to shoot yourself in the foot - add PALM OIL - might as well be minced orangutang. So will NOT be buying this.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here