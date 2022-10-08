Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom Slice 170G

Lovely, but never in stock.
Absolutely love this pasty, it's creamy, you can taste the mushroom and the garlic. Nice pastry. Good cold or cooked. Just wish it was in stock online more often.
Not good!
This was an unusual taste, not nice at all, pastry was funny tasting too. The only good thing about it was it was full of garlic. Would never buy again, sorry.
Tasty
Please add to range as they're too nice to be a limited edition !
This slice is amazing. Lots of garlic flavour but still tastes the mushrooms. Nice soft flaky pastry and the sauce is creamy. Really hope Ginsters keep making them.
Best Pasty i have ever had
ate it hot was lovely came back on here to add it to the basket ready for my next shopping order and its no longer available will definitely be keeping on eye for it in the future
Eaten hot. Pastry perfect. Perfect mushroom to creaminess ratio. Happy satisfied vegetarian.
PALM OIL - not for vegetarians.
How to shoot yourself in the foot - add PALM OIL - might as well be minced orangutang. So will NOT be buying this.