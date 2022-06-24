We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jason's Sourdough Superb Sprouted Grains 450G

Jason's Sourdough Superb Sprouted Grains 450G
£ 1.80
£0.40/100g

Each Slice (average 56g) Contains

Energy
543kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969KJ

Product Description

  • A white flour sourdough with Sprouted Spelt
  • Dough kneaders early risers committed to quality, time & patience pure perfectionists champions of taste
  • Jason Geary is the 4th generation master baker in our family business which first opened in Leicester in 1906. Jason's sourdoughs are based on award winning recipes, handed down over decades, blending traditional methods with a modern twist and a passion for real sourdough, fermented over 24 hours from a mother sour culture - resulting in simply fabulous bread.
  • Recipe No 7 Straight up Sourdough
  • We're All About Taste
  • A Source of Fibre
  • No Artificial Flavourings or Preservatives
  • Suitable for a Vegetarian Diet
  • Pack size: 450G
  • A Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Wholemeal Spelt Flour, Sprouted Spelt (8%), Rye Flour, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a bakery that handles Egg, Milk and Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for Freezing. Freeze by date mark shown and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.Store in a cool, dry place away from strong odours and direct sunlight. Storing in warm temperatures may reduce shelf life. Once opened, reseal product to retain freshness. Best Before. See re-sealable label.

Produce of

Made with ingredients sourced from the UK, EU and non-EU countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy our bread fresh for a few days and then toast for several more.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Geary's Bakeries,
  • Unit 25,
  • Hayhill Industrial Estate,
  • Barrow Upon Soar,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE12 8LD.

Return to

  • We love our bread and we're sure you will too, but if you're not a fan, just let us know and we'll give you your money back.
  • Customer Enquiries. getintouch@jasonssourdough.co.uk
  • jasonssourdough.co.uk
  • Geary's Bakeries,
  • Unit 25,
  • Hayhill Industrial Estate,
  • Barrow Upon Soar,
  • Loughborough,
  • LE12 8LD.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g.Per average slice (approx. 56g)
Energy969KJ543KJ
-229Kcal128Kcal
Fat0.8g0.4g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate44g25g
of which sugars1.6g0.9g
Fibre5.2g2.9g
Protein9.2g5.2g
Salt1.07g0.60g

Safety information

WARNING. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this wrapper away from babies and small children.

Excellent bread!

5 stars

Fantastic sourdough bread. Lovely and dense with good flavour and sprouted seeds. I buy it regularly.

Great

5 stars

Great Sourdough cant fault it

Disappointing

3 stars

I was anticipating a bit more substance and "bite" to this, so was disappointed that it formed a non-fibrous pulp in the mouth. It's claim as a source of fibre is nothing to write home about, but it does claim a useful protein content. For white bread enthusiasts only.

Great Healthy Sourdough Loaf

5 stars

Great loaf for sourdough bread lovers, all the healthy seeds in it makes it better than a plain one but watch if you are calorie counting, you cannot count one slice of this because they are all different, you have to weigh it to be sure. Really nice loaf though.

Firmer not stale

5 stars

The crumb of sourdough bread tends to be firmer than that of bread made from yeasted dough, so it naturally feels less soft. Therefore, it is often mistaken as being "stale" when in fact it isn’t. This is a fantastic bread with minimal ingredients.

YUMMY :)

5 stars

yummy - my favourite bread!! I disagree with the other comments about it going stale quickly, (in my experience) they've always lasted a whole week.

Love it

5 stars

Just love this bread toasted with a poached egg

Stale, heavy texture.

1 stars

Stale, The worse sourdough bread I’ve ever had. Even with four days in date it had a very heavy texture and stale, wasn’t any better when toasted was very disappointed, throw the whole lot out for the birds, won’t waste my money on this rubbish again.

Do not purchase stale when delivered

1 stars

This bread was stale even with a 3 day use by date! Delivered 21/1/22 opened 22/1/22 use by 24/1/22

Excellent, even better toasted. Not too heavy, lig

5 stars

Excellent, even better toasted. Not too heavy, light and crunchy when toasted

