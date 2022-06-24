Jason's Sourdough Superb Sprouted Grains 450G

Excellent bread!
Fantastic sourdough bread. Lovely and dense with good flavour and sprouted seeds. I buy it regularly.
Great
Great Sourdough cant fault it
Disappointing
I was anticipating a bit more substance and "bite" to this, so was disappointed that it formed a non-fibrous pulp in the mouth. It's claim as a source of fibre is nothing to write home about, but it does claim a useful protein content. For white bread enthusiasts only.
Great Healthy Sourdough Loaf
Great loaf for sourdough bread lovers, all the healthy seeds in it makes it better than a plain one but watch if you are calorie counting, you cannot count one slice of this because they are all different, you have to weigh it to be sure. Really nice loaf though.
Firmer not stale
The crumb of sourdough bread tends to be firmer than that of bread made from yeasted dough, so it naturally feels less soft. Therefore, it is often mistaken as being "stale" when in fact it isn’t. This is a fantastic bread with minimal ingredients.
YUMMY :)
yummy - my favourite bread!! I disagree with the other comments about it going stale quickly, (in my experience) they've always lasted a whole week.
Love it
Just love this bread toasted with a poached egg
Stale, heavy texture.
Stale, The worse sourdough bread I’ve ever had. Even with four days in date it had a very heavy texture and stale, wasn’t any better when toasted was very disappointed, throw the whole lot out for the birds, won’t waste my money on this rubbish again.
Do not purchase stale when delivered
This bread was stale even with a 3 day use by date! Delivered 21/1/22 opened 22/1/22 use by 24/1/22
Excellent, even better toasted. Not too heavy, lig
Excellent, even better toasted. Not too heavy, light and crunchy when toasted