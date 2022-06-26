Richmond 12 Meat Free Meatballs 264G

The best meat free foods
I used these with a tomato and basil sauce and spaghetti for myself and my granddaughter we love them and all of the Richmond meat free foods you need to stock more of Richmond meat free foods everyone I know is using them and most of us are meat eaters
Better than meatballs
Better than meatballs
Excellent sub for animal product
Really good meaty texture and lovely flavour.
Love Them.
These are great with a pasta sauce on spaghetti.
Awful
Tasteless, bland. I was expecting these meatballs to be as good as the Richmond sausages, how wrong was I! Not for me. Dinner ruined tonight.
Didnt enjoy
Did not like these .had them with homemade tomato sauce. .My ate them but will not buy again .
Great idea, strange aftertaste
I was really looking forward to making an effort to reduce my weekly Meat intake, however these just are not for me. They have an unusual aftertaste, which if cooked in the sauce your using leaves everything tasting a little strange. Had two/three and then really couldn't eat anymore. - Will keep looking and trying other brands until I find one that works.