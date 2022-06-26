We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Richmond 12 Meat Free Meatballs 264G

£ 2.50
£9.47/kg

4 Meat-Free Meatballs (88g), as sold, contain

Energy
697kJ
167kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ/189kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Balls made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • As the nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat Free Meatballs, which are great-tasting, succulent and a guaranteed dinner time hit. Delicious with pasta and tomato sauce, our Meatballs are packed full of protein and are a great source of fibre.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Richmond is a registered trademark.
  • High in Protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 264G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%)(Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Water, Soya Protein, Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavourings, Contains Bamboo Fibre and/or Potato Fibre, Yeast Extract, Salt, Colour: Beetroot Red, Spices, Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!

Oven cook
Instructions: 15 min
Preheat oven to 180ºC / Gas Mark 4.
Place meatballs on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Cook for 2-3 miles to brown off, turning frequently. Add 500g of your favourite sauce & 50ml water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat to a simmer. Then cover with lid & simmer for 15 min. Serve with your favourite pasta.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsuasages.co.uk

Net Contents

264g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Balls, as sold, contains4 Balls (88g), as sold, contain
Energy792kJ/189kcal697kJ/167kcal
Fat8.7g7.6g
of which saturates3.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate9.6g8.4g
of which sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre3.6g3.2g
Protein16g14g
Salt1.1g1.0g
7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

The best meat free foods

5 stars

I used these with a tomato and basil sauce and spaghetti for myself and my granddaughter we love them and all of the Richmond meat free foods you need to stock more of Richmond meat free foods everyone I know is using them and most of us are meat eaters

Better than meatballs

5 stars

Better than meatballs

Excellent sub for animal product

5 stars

Really good meaty texture and lovely flavour.

Love Them.

5 stars

These are great with a pasta sauce on spaghetti.

Awful

1 stars

Tasteless, bland. I was expecting these meatballs to be as good as the Richmond sausages, how wrong was I! Not for me. Dinner ruined tonight.

Didnt enjoy

1 stars

Did not like these .had them with homemade tomato sauce. .My ate them but will not buy again .

Great idea, strange aftertaste

2 stars

I was really looking forward to making an effort to reduce my weekly Meat intake, however these just are not for me. They have an unusual aftertaste, which if cooked in the sauce your using leaves everything tasting a little strange. Had two/three and then really couldn't eat anymore. - Will keep looking and trying other brands until I find one that works.

