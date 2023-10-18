We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Durex Thin Feel XL Condoms More Sensitivity Wide Fit 12 Pack

£13.00

£1.08/each

Durex Thin Feel XL Wide Fit 12 Pack SourcingWe're Big on Protection for you and the planet. We try to do the right thing by sourcing latex in a responsible way that benefits local communities.CE 1639 to be used for contraception or the prevention of the transmission of sexually transmitted disease.Non-medical uses have not been evaluated.Find Your Best Fit www.durex.co.ukWorld's* No. 1 Condom Brand*Sales based. See durex.co.uk
Thin Design Condoms for Enhanced Feeling and Sensitivity: Increasing sensitivity between you and your partner, Thin Feel condoms can offer enhanced sensations due to it's thin design, while maintaining the security and protection you'd expect from Durex.Wide Fit Condoms: Durex Thin Feel XL have a wide fit girth - nominal width 60mm - and are pre-lubed with silicone lube for a smoother experience.12 Extra Large Easy-On Condoms: A box of 12 transparent natural rubber latex condoms Easy On shaped with a teat end to be easier to put on and provide a sleek fit and feel during sex.Discreet Delivery: Durex Condom boxes always delivered in discreet packaging with no indication of the contents inside.Durex Quality, from The World's No 1 Condom Brand: With over 90 years of expertise manufacturing condoms, all Durex condoms are made from the finest quality raw materials and 100 Percent electronically tested with 5 more quality tests carried out on every batch and are dermatologically tested too.Durex Thin Feel XL are transparent, natural rubber latex condoms Easy-On shaped condoms with a teat end to be easier to put on and provide a sleek fit, so you can feel free to relax and enjoy sex with the peace of mind that you're protected. Durex Thin Feel XL have a Wide Fit - nominal width of 60mm - and are pre-lubed with silicone lube while maintaining the security and protection you'd expect from Durex. The way Durex make condoms means they smell better so there are no unpleasant distractions, you can just relax and enjoy.Durex stands for real, feel-good, satisfying sex. And that's why for over 90 years we've been trusted by millions of people everywhere, every day (and night).Remember, no method of contraception works 100% against pregnancy, HIV or sexually transmitted infections.Please read the instructions, especially when using condoms for anal or oral sex. RB-M-88372 December 2021
Over 90 Years of Real SexIt's been a long-term thing.We stand for real, feel-good, satisfying sex.And that's why for over 90 years we've been trusted by millions of people everywhere, every day (and night).They've made us the world's number one condom brand.So, however you want your sex today - be ready with the right protection.
Certified under 93/42/EEC by SGS Belgium NV.Durex and the Durex logo are trademarks of the Reckitt group.

Ingredients

This condom is made of natural rubber latex

Net Contents

12 x Condoms

Preparation and Usage

Before you use this condom, check the expiry date on the condom wrapper. If the individual container is obviously damaged, throw that one away and use a new one from an undamaged package. Put a condom on before the penis touches the other person. This helps to prevent pregnancy and the possibility of catching sexually transmitted infections during vaginal, anal or oral sex.1. Tear the wrapper open from the serrated edge. Be careful with the condom, it could get damaged by fingernails or sharp objects.2. With the roll outside, squeeze the teat and place the condom on the tip of the erect penis.3. Roll down to the base. If the condom doesn't unroll, it may be on backwards, discard and use a new one. Stop and check if you feel the condom slipping off or too tight on the penis because this might lead to breakage. You should take the condom off soon after ejaculation. Hold the condom firmly at the base of the penis before pulling out.4. Throw the foil and used condom into a bin. Don't flush down the toilet.

