Tesco Finest Greek Style Orzo Salad 240G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Greek Style Orzo Salad 240G
£ 2.25
£0.94/100g
½ of a pack

Energy
670kJ
160kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.75g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked orzo pasta with tomato, cucumber, red onion and parsley in a dressing with red wine vinegar, sundried tomato paste, Dijon mustard and roast garlic purée, topped with feta full fat soft cheese and Kalamata olives.
  • Greek style Orzo salad topped with crumbled barrel aged feta & whole Kalamata olives, in a Mediterranean style dressing
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Orzo Pasta (46%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Cucumber, Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (8%), Kalamata Olives (7%) [Black Olives, Salt], Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Sundried Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Tomato Concentrate, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Roast Garlic Purée, Salt, Oregano, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Basil, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (120g)
Energy559kJ / 134kcal670kJ / 160kcal
Fat6.5g7.8g
Saturates1.7g2.0g
Carbohydrate13.5g16.2g
Sugars1.2g1.4g
Fibre1.1g1.3g
Protein4.7g5.6g
Salt0.63g0.75g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Not for me

3 stars

I am not saying that it was not nice but not too my taste, I love feta cheese and olives but not the rice.

Lovely and tasty except for the olives.Bit to. Bit

4 stars

Lovely and tasty except for the olives.Bit to. Bitter for me.

nothing wrong with the quality but I found it lack

3 stars

nothing wrong with the quality but I found it lacked flavour and was uninteresting. I wouldn't buy again.

A substitute I wouldn’t order again.

2 stars

It came as a substitute. I had ordered a pasta salad that I knew grandchildren liked but this came instead. It was ok but it was left for me to eat over the next few days as I won’t waste food. I wouldn’t order it again.

Nice item great taste and good quality

4 stars

Nice item great taste and good quality

I love orzo pasta and was interested in trying Tes

5 stars

I love orzo pasta and was interested in trying Tesco's take on a Greek style salad , it was really good and will definitely buy it again (when in stock at my local)

Really enjoyed this! Have already purchased again,

5 stars

Really enjoyed this! Have already purchased again, great find.

Tasteless!

2 stars

This was tasteless.

