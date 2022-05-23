Tesco Finest Greek Style Orzo Salad 240G

Not for me
I am not saying that it was not nice but not too my taste, I love feta cheese and olives but not the rice.
Lovely and tasty except for the olives.Bit to. Bitter for me.
nothing wrong with the quality but I found it lacked flavour and was uninteresting. I wouldn't buy again.
A substitute I wouldn’t order again.
It came as a substitute. I had ordered a pasta salad that I knew grandchildren liked but this came instead. It was ok but it was left for me to eat over the next few days as I won’t waste food. I wouldn’t order it again.
Nice item great taste and good quality
I love orzo pasta and was interested in trying Tesco's take on a Greek style salad , it was really good and will definitely buy it again (when in stock at my local)
Really enjoyed this! Have already purchased again, great find.
Tasteless!
This was tasteless.