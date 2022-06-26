We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Dopsu No Chicken Pieces 280G

3.5(13)Write a review
Dopsu No Chicken Pieces 280G
£ 2.75
£9.83/kg

Nutritional value per 70g

Energy
612kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Typical Values* as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • A blend of water, vegetable proteins and rapeseed oil, seasoned with roasted meat free 'chicken' flavouring.
  • Explore the rest of the range at dopsu.com
  • Dinspiration!
  • Try a Dopsu No-Chicken teriyaki stir fry. Follow the QR code for this and the other tasty recipes.
  • Doing Our Bit.
  • Carbon footprint matters!
  • Use this QR code to learn more about how our footprint compares to that of beef, pork, lamb, chicken and duck.
  • Our range of high protein chicken, beef, pork, duck and lamb products can help you take a bite out of that carbon footprint. And there's no soy or palm oil, plus Dopsu is high in protein and low in saturated fat too!
  • All to help you cut down on the meat you eat, without cutting down on the flavours you love.
  • Dopsu... It's a Dop(pelganger)... and a Su(bstitute)!
  • See what we did there? It's our name for vegetable protein that cooks like meat, and tastes just like it too!
  • Dopsu No-Beef Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Duck Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Lamb Pieces
  • Dopsu No-Pork Pieces
  • Protein-Powered Tastiness
  • Soy and Palm Oil Free
  • High Protein
  • Low Sat Fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 280G
  • High Protein
  • Low Sat Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Proteins (Wheat), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Powder, Pea Protein, Potato Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Seasoning (Flavouring, Salt, Potato, Maltodextrin, Onion, Maize Maltodextrin, Potassium Phosphate, Tapioca Maltodextrin, Arabic Gum, Sunflower Oil), Salt, Potato Protein

Allergy Information

  • Ingredients containing allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, are listed in capital letters.

Storage

For Best Before Date see front of bagKeep frozen Life once defrosted: 3 days

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results.
Defrost before cooking. Remove from packaging, place on plate and allow to defrost at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking, or for 12 hours covered in the refrigerator. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook defrosted Dopsu pieces for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides. Then add to the dish of your choice.
To cook from frozen.
Remove all packaging. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook frozen Dopsu pieces for 10-11 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides. Then add to your favourite dish.

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results.
  • Defrost before cooking. Remove from packaging, place on plate and allow to defrost at room temperature for 1 hour before cooking, or for 12 hours covered in the refrigerator. Heat pan to medium-high. Add one tablespoon of oil and cook defrosted Dopsu pieces for 5-6 minutes, stirring frequently until golden on all sides.
  • Then add to the dish of your choice.

Name and address

  • Dopsu,
  • PO Box 251,
  • Northallerton,
  • DL7 7EW.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Dopsu,
  • PO Box 251,
  • Northallerton,
  • DL7 7EW.
  • contact@dopsu.com
  • dopsu.com

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Values* as sold Per 100gTypical Values* as sold Per 70g
Energy kJ874kJ612kJ
kcal208kcal146kcal
Fat8.6g6.0g
(of which saturates)0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrates9.5g6.7g
(of which sugars)1.6g1.1g
Fibre2.7g1.9g
Protein22.0g15.3g
Salt1.10g0.78g
*Based on average adult intake (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

fantastic taste and texture!

5 stars

fantastic taste and texture!

looks good, tastes good, great texture

5 stars

Great quality vegan protein, looks good, tastes good, great texture.

Really nice

5 stars

Really nice

Yummy!

5 stars

Really lovely! Covered them with cornflour and used them in a Chinese dish. So tasty! Shame smaller tescos don’t stock them

Delicious Meat-Free Pieces.

5 stars

Great, go-to option. Very simple to cook and serve with a salad, etc. Different in texture to some of the other meat-free pieces, but the taste is very moreish. I like the whole Dopsu range, and it's quite a decent-sized bag, although I tend to buy these when they are on sale.

Ignore the bad reviews!

4 stars

Can't believe people have written bad reviews about this stuff, we love it! Like any product you need to put it with something but it's great, nice texture, nice look etc.

Worst meat free substitute ever

1 stars

This is the worst meat free substitute I have ever tasted - it tastes & smells fatty & the texture is really rubbery. It's gone in the food recycling bin.

Unpleasant

2 stars

Flavourless, rubbery and nasty. Cooked according to package directions then added to a pie, but they just had the worst texture. Horrible.

Chalky and flavourless

2 stars

0 flavour and when you chew it it turns very chalky in your mouth which is horrible. 2 starts because the flavour isn’t offensive, just non existent. T&G tender strips are much better but they seem to be harder and harder to find 😢

Fantastic

5 stars

This is a fantastic product!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here