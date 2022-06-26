Dopsu No Chicken Pieces 280G

fantastic taste and texture!
looks good, tastes good, great texture
Great quality vegan protein, looks good, tastes good, great texture.
Really nice
Really nice
Yummy!
Really lovely! Covered them with cornflour and used them in a Chinese dish. So tasty! Shame smaller tescos don’t stock them
Delicious Meat-Free Pieces.
Great, go-to option. Very simple to cook and serve with a salad, etc. Different in texture to some of the other meat-free pieces, but the taste is very moreish. I like the whole Dopsu range, and it's quite a decent-sized bag, although I tend to buy these when they are on sale.
Ignore the bad reviews!
Can't believe people have written bad reviews about this stuff, we love it! Like any product you need to put it with something but it's great, nice texture, nice look etc.
Worst meat free substitute ever
This is the worst meat free substitute I have ever tasted - it tastes & smells fatty & the texture is really rubbery. It's gone in the food recycling bin.
Unpleasant
Flavourless, rubbery and nasty. Cooked according to package directions then added to a pie, but they just had the worst texture. Horrible.
Chalky and flavourless
0 flavour and when you chew it it turns very chalky in your mouth which is horrible. 2 starts because the flavour isn’t offensive, just non existent. T&G tender strips are much better but they seem to be harder and harder to find 😢
Fantastic
This is a fantastic product!