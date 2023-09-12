We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250ml
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250mlimage 2 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250mlimage 3 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250mlimage 4 of L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250ml

L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250ml

4.6(247)
Write a review

£4.00

£1.60/100ml

L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250mlFind out more on L'Oreal's Sustainability commitments on https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/because-our-planet-is-worth-it.
- Hair feels hydrated for up to 72 hours*- Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny**- No weigh down***Instrumental test**Consumer testDamaged, dehydrated hair? Try New Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Boosting Shampoo with Hyaluronic Acid, from L'Oreal Paris. The formula, infused with Hyaluronic Acid, weightlessly coats hair to keep it feeling hydrated for up to 72 hours. The results? Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny.Our scientifically proven skincare inspired formula helps tackle dehydrated, dry and damaged hair, the first sign of hair damage. Indicators of hair dehydration include dull and lifeless hair that is frizzy and lacking in bounce. Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic shampoo helps boost & lift hair to add volume, body & shine. Nourishing and conditioning stressed, damaged hair.Suitable for all hair textures: curly, wavy, straight, and coloured hair etc.
Introducing the new haircare range from L'Oréal Paris: Hydra Hyaluronic, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid. This game changing range is the first step for tackling dehydrated hair. Formulated by our world-leading haircare scientists with hyaluronic acid for fuller, bouncier and shiner hair with no weigh down. It's Skincare for your hair!Goes well with250ml Conditioner, Serum, Mask
Helps fight dehydrated hair, the first sign of hair damageFor all hair types and texturesFor beautiful hair today and a better planet tomorrow
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide Mea, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Amodimethicone, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage

Start by applying on damp hair, massage your scalp and rinse. For best results, complete the routine with the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Locking Conditioner, the L'Oreal Paris Elvive 72H Moisture Wrapping Mask and finish off using the L'Oreal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Plump Serum, enriched with a 2% care complex with Hyaluronic Acid. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.

View all Normal Hair - Everyday Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here