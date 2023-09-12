L'oreal Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Shampoo 250ml Find out more on L'Oreal's Sustainability commitments on https://www.loreal-paris.co.uk/because-our-planet-is-worth-it.

- Hair feels hydrated for up to 72 hours* - Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny** - No weigh down** *Instrumental test **Consumer test Damaged, dehydrated hair? Try New Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Boosting Shampoo with Hyaluronic Acid, from L'Oreal Paris. The formula, infused with Hyaluronic Acid, weightlessly coats hair to keep it feeling hydrated for up to 72 hours. The results? Hair looks visibly plumped, bouncy and shiny. Our scientifically proven skincare inspired formula helps tackle dehydrated, dry and damaged hair, the first sign of hair damage. Indicators of hair dehydration include dull and lifeless hair that is frizzy and lacking in bounce. Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic shampoo helps boost & lift hair to add volume, body & shine. Nourishing and conditioning stressed, damaged hair. Suitable for all hair textures: curly, wavy, straight, and coloured hair etc.

Introducing the new haircare range from L'Oréal Paris: Hydra Hyaluronic, formulated with Hyaluronic Acid. This game changing range is the first step for tackling dehydrated hair. Formulated by our world-leading haircare scientists with hyaluronic acid for fuller, bouncier and shiner hair with no weigh down. It's Skincare for your hair! Goes well with 250ml Conditioner, Serum, Mask

Helps fight dehydrated hair, the first sign of hair damage For all hair types and textures For beautiful hair today and a better planet tomorrow

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, CI 60730 / Ext. Violet 2, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Cocamide Mea, Coco-Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Salicylic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Amodimethicone, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Parfum / Fragrance

Net Contents

250ml

Preparation and Usage