Kallo Veggie Cakes Caramelised Onion Chutney 122G

per lentil cake
- Energy
- 171kJ
-
- 41kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.2g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1815kJ 435kcal
Product Description
- Lentil and Green Pea Cakes with Caramelised Onion and Balsamic Vinegar Flavour
- Have Your Cake and Eat it!
- At Kallo, we don't think being healthy has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food and having a nutritious balanced diet.
- Made from Plants
- 41 calories per veggie cake
- High source of plant protein and fibre
- Gluten-free recipe
- No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly
- Pack size: 122G
Information
Ingredients
Lentil & Pea Cake (82%) [Red Lentil (76%), Green Pea (6%)], Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Onion & Balsamic Vinegar Seasoning (7%) [Onion Powder (40%), Tapioca Maltodextrin, Salt, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Sunflower Oil, Maltodextrin (Potato), Acid: Citric Acid]
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Soya & Sesame Seeds., Our product is prepared to a Vegan recipe but due to the use of Milk at the manufacturing site there is a risk of cross contamination
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.
Preparation and Usage
- It Couldn't Get Better: Top with Olives & Feta
- Every bit as delicious topped with smoked hummus, a touch of lemon zest, a pinch of paprika and a drizzle of extra virgin.
Number of uses
Contains on average 13 cakes
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Importer address
- Wessanen Benelux B.V.,
- Hoogoorddreef 5,
- 1101 BA,
- Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Drop Us a Line
Net Contents
122g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per lentil cake
|Energy
|1815kJ 435kcal
|171kJ 41kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|54.0g
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|11.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|26.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|1.25g
|0.12g
|Contains on average 13 cakes
|-
|-
