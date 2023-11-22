Yankee Candle Aromatherapy Diffuser Kit Black Cherry

For help creating the right mood, the Yankee Candle Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser features customisable light, mist and fragrance with essential oils. Just 5 to 7 drops of Yankee Candle Aroma Diffuser Oil provides up to 8 hours* of fragranced mist. For extra ambiance, the diffuser lights up and has ten colours available. The colours can be set to cycle or a preferred colour can be selected to create the perfect atmosphere. The auto switch off feature also allows for worry-free relaxation. *4 hours of continuous mist/8 hours of intermittent mist

The Yankee Candle® brand helps create that special ambiance for savouring moments and making memories together. Our in-house fragrance experts have found new and innovative ways for your consumers to do just that. They have explored key trends to bring you relevant offerings that your consumers will be looking for — including candle innovations, a new diffuser, and an inspiring new fragrance collection.

The sweet and indulgent scent of juicy, ripe black cherries For a relaxing ambiance, this essential oils diffuser features 10 colour LED lights that can be set to your favourite colour or to cycle through each option, depending on the mood Neutral, minimalistic design complements your home décor Scented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance Quiet operation for peaceful dreams with no disturbance Includes: 1 x Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser; 1 x Black Cherry Aroma Diffuser Oil (10ml)

Produce of

Made in China