The Gym Kitchen Beef Lasagne 400G

Looked good value for money but lacked flavour. Would not buy again
Perfect, loved it!
Loved this. First meal of this range and it was perfect, added some extra veg and a side of salad to maximize the volume. Just about managed to finish it all and I was stuffed. Full and satisfied for hours!
yes, but not a lot of pasta sheets or cheese on top, but was tasty
Didn’t taste like lasagne at all, not filling and full of peppers. Wouldn’t recommend!
Not very filling
I love Gym Kitchen’s range but this lasagna was very disappointing - felt like more of a snack rather than a meal.