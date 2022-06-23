We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

The Gym Kitchen Beef Lasagne 400G

2.6(5)Write a review
The Gym Kitchen Beef Lasagne 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Per (oven cooked) pack

Energy
1479kJ
352kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

low

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked) Per pack

Product Description

  • Cooked Lasagne pasta sheets layered with a minced beef and lentil tomato and red wine sauce, and a white sauce topped with grilled peppers
  • More than a Ready Meal...
  • It's a Lifestyle!
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy!
  • Macro Friendly
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • Food to Fuel
  • High in Protein
  • 24g Protein
  • 352 Calories Per Serving
  • 2 of Your a Day
  • Macro Friendly
  • Cook Straight from Frozen
  • 38g Carbs Per Serving
  • 10g Fat Per Meal
  • Low in Fat
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low in Fat
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Meat Sauce (Beef (18%), Tomato, Water, Onion, Lentils (3%), Tomato Puree, Beef Bouillon (Beef Stock (Water, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Salt), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Cornflour, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavourings, Black Pepper), Carrot, Red Wine, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, White Wine, Yeast Extract, Protein Flour (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Wheat Gluten), Flavouring, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Onion Powder, Rosemary, Salt, Paprika, Black Pepper, Thyme), White Sauce (Butternut Squash, Semi -Skimmed Milk, Water, Reduced Fat Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Flavouring, Sugar, Protein Flour (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Wheat Gluten), Yeast Extract, Nutmeg, Ground Bay Leaf), Grilled Peppers (12%) (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Lasagne Sheets (9%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredient in bold.

Storage

For best before end date:see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18°C

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Allow Tray to Stand to Regain Rigidity
Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary.
These instructions have been given as a guide only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C - 40 minutes.
Preheat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 40 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute. Check that food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • The Black Farmer,
  • S.L. Calle Doctrina, 8,

Return to

  • Connect with us
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven cooked) Per pack(oven cooked) Per 100gRI (%)*
Energy kJ1479410
Energy kcal3529718%
Fat, total10g2.8g14%
- saturates4.2g1.20g21%
Carbohydrate38g10g
- sugars12g3.3g13%
Fibre7.4g2.1g
Protein24g6.6g
Salt1.6g0.45g27%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain

View all Frozen Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Looked good value for money but lacked flavour. Wo

2 stars

Looked good value for money but lacked flavour. Would not buy again

Perfect, loved it!

5 stars

Loved this. First meal of this range and it was perfect, added some extra veg and a side of salad to maximize the volume. Just about managed to finish it all and I was stuffed. Full and satisfied for hours!

yes, but not a lot of pasta sheets or cheese on to

3 stars

yes, but not a lot of pasta sheets or cheese on top, but was tasty

Didn’t taste like lasagne at all, not filling and

1 stars

Didn’t taste like lasagne at all, not filling and full of peppers. Wouldn’t recommend!

Not very filling

2 stars

I love Gym Kitchen’s range but this lasagna was very disappointing - felt like more of a snack rather than a meal.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here