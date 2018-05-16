Get More Vitamins B Vitamin Still Apple & Raspberry 1L

Passable top-up
A bit nondescript on it's own but topping up a measure of squash it's great!
Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)
Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck
Bottled in the UK
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|4kJ/ 1kcal
|20kJ/ 5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Thiamine (Vit B1)
|0.22mg (20%*)
|1.1mg (100%*)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|3.2mg (20%*)
|16mg (100%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20%*)
|2.5µg (100%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20%*)
|1.4mg (100%*)
|Biotin (Vit B7)
|10µg (20%*)
|50µg (100%*)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.2mg (20%*)
|6mg (100%*)
|% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
Don't re-use the packaging.
