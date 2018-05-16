We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Get More Vitamins B Vitamin Still Apple & Raspberry 1L

Get More Vitamins B Vitamin Still Apple & Raspberry 1L
£1.80
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Apple & Raspberry Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamins
  • Want to get in touch? Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or at www.getmorevits.com
  • Want to increase your B vitamins intake? Get More B Vitamins is the delicious way to stay hydrated and top up your B vitamins without adding any calories!
  • Made from Spring water and only 5 calories per serving. Our still Apple & Raspberry B Vitamins drink contains 100% NRV* of your daily dose of 6 different B Vitamins per serving and it's completely sugar free!
  • B Vitamins help you turn your food into energy. B6 and B12 tackle tiredness, while thiamine (B1) and Niacin (B3) get your metabolism going.
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Get More Vits drinks are all sugar-free, low-calorie and gluten-free.
  • *Nutrient Reference Value
  • Please recycle.
  • B vitamins
  • Supports Energy Release
  • Only 5 Calories per Serving
  • Six B Vitamins (100% NRV)
  • Spring Water Natural Flavours
  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1L
  • B Vitamins help you turn your food into energy
  • B6 and B12 tackle tiredness
  • While thiamine and niacin get your metabolism going

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Acid (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Biotin, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Thiamine, B12, B6)

Storage

Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Don't re-use the packaging.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy 4kJ/ 1kcal20kJ/ 5kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Thiamine (Vit B1) 0.22mg (20%*)1.1mg (100%*)
Niacin (Vit B3)3.2mg (20%*)16mg (100%*)
Vitamin B12 0.5µg (20%*)2.5µg (100%*)
Vitamin B6 0.28mg (20%*)1.4mg (100%*)
Biotin (Vit B7)10µg (20%*)50µg (100%*)
Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)1.2mg (20%*)6mg (100%*)
% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV) --

Safety information

Don't re-use the packaging.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Passable top-up

4 stars

A bit nondescript on it's own but topping up a measure of squash it's great!

