Tesco 20 Extra Strong Refuse Sacks 75L

INCLUDING 20% COLLECTED FROM STORES* *This product is made with 100% recycled plastic of which 20% is soft plastic collected from our Tesco stores (such as old carrier bags and cleaned packaging), recycled and repurposed.

Tesco Extra Strong Refuse Sacks Tie Top 75L 20PK INCLUDING 20% COLLECTED FROM STORES* *This product is made with 100% recycled plastic of which 20% is soft plastic collected from our Tesco stores (such as old carrier bags and cleaned packaging), recycled and repurposed. Tesco Extra Strong Tie Top Refuse Sacks 75 litres approx. Rim: 140cm approx. Length 92cm approx. Including tie top

