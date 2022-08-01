Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Beet Burgers 226G

Quie an unusual flavour but very enjoyable. A ver
Quie an unusual flavour but very enjoyable. A very healthy alternative.
Worth the money!
Absolutely delicious! My favorite meat free burger, honestly I didn’t expect it to be that tasty and on such a low price, very easy to make as well, I just put it in the oven just as it comes without any additional fat and voilà!
Love it.
I saw it on special offer, so decided to try it and I am glad I did! It is hard to describe, but if you are looking for a meaty but beety burger, this is it.