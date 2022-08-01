We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Beet Burgers 226G

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat Free Beet Burgers 226G
£1.85
£8.19/kg

One burger

Energy
981kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 226kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Seasoned wheat and soya protein based burgers with beetroot purée.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno the culinary talent behind transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Seasoned wheat and soya protein patties with beetroot
  • Pack size: 226G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot Purée (35%), Water, Wheat Gluten (9%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein (2.5%), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Salt, Dextrose, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Sage, Yeast Autolysate, Glucose Syrup, Black Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Smoke Flavouring, Sage Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: OVEN 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 16-20 mins. Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add burgers to pan and fry for 1 minute each side to caramelise. Transfer to a non-stick baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for a further 14-18 minutes, turning halfway through cooking.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

226g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (104g**)
Energy943kJ / 226kcal981kJ / 235kcal
Fat11.2g11.6g
Saturates2.7g2.8g
Carbohydrate15.7g16.3g
Sugars6.0g6.2g
Fibre3.7g3.9g
Protein13.7g14.3g
Salt0.90g0.94g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 226g typically weighs 208g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Quie an unusual flavour but very enjoyable. A ver

5 stars

Quie an unusual flavour but very enjoyable. A very healthy alternative.

Worth the money!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! My favorite meat free burger, honestly I didn’t expect it to be that tasty and on such a low price, very easy to make as well, I just put it in the oven just as it comes without any additional fat and voilà!

Love it.

4 stars

I saw it on special offer, so decided to try it and I am glad I did! It is hard to describe, but if you are looking for a meaty but beety burger, this is it.

