Mcvities Hobnobs Choccy Flapjacks 5 Pack 131.8G

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Wholegrain Rolled Oats (40%), Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (15%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Milk Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (5%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Emulsifier (E471), Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Contains 20% Hobnobs Biscuit pieces
Store in a cool, dry place.
Typical number of flapjacks per pack: 5
Tray. Recycle
131.8g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Flapjack (28.5g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1888
|538
|(kcal)
|450
|128
|Fat
|18.8g
|5.4g
|of which Saturates
|8.0g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|17.7g
|of which Sugars
|35.4g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.14g
