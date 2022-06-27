Tesco Banana Flavoured Milk 1L

I used it as a drink, nice and tasty especially co
Best thing since Sliced bread?
Yummy
It’s a very tasty milk
Lighter life diet yummy!
Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious and has even less calories, just be warned it has very high sugar content!
Out of all the store Banana Milkshakes I like this one. It’s just they never have any when I order them. Lol (that’s why only 4 stars) 5 for the milkshake.
A load of rubbish shame on you tesco bring back the bottle one
It tastes awful bring back the old Banana milk, won't be buying it anymore. UGH !!!
Do not buy. Nasty
They have changed this from the original version in the plastic container and it is now horrible.