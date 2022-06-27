We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Banana Flavoured Milk 1L

3.4(8)Write a review
Tesco Banana Flavoured Milk 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

One glass

Energy
499kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.3g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 249kJ / 59kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised banana flavoured 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended with real juice for a sweet banana flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (95%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Concentrated Banana Juice, Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before EACH use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (200ml)
Energy249kJ / 59kcal499kJ / 118kcal
Fat1.1g2.3g
Saturates0.7g1.4g
Carbohydrate8.7g17.4g
Sugars8.3g16.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.5g6.9g
Salt0.10g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Milkshakes & Iced Coffee

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I used it as a drink, nice and tasty especially co

5 stars

I used it as a drink, nice and tasty especially cold.

Best thing since Sliced bread?

5 stars

Best thing since Sliced bread?

Yummy

5 stars

It’s a very tasty milk

Lighter life diet yummy!

5 stars

Ok, firstly I musy say as a replacement to the previous brand of strawberry/banana/chocolate milk this is no comparison, it tastes disgusting! But compared to lighter life diet, it taste's delicious and has even less calories, just be warned it has very high sugar content!

Out of all the store Banana Milkshakes I like this

4 stars

Out of all the store Banana Milkshakes I like this one. It’s just they never have any when I order them. Lol (that’s why only 4 stars) 5 for the milkshake.

A load of rubbish shame on you tesco bring back th

1 stars

A load of rubbish shame on you tesco bring back the bottle one

It tastes awful bring back the old Banana milk, wo

1 stars

It tastes awful bring back the old Banana milk, won't be buying it anymore. UGH !!!

Do not buy. Nasty

1 stars

They have changed this from the original version in the plastic container and it is now horrible.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here