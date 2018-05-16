New
Biotiful Plant Based Oat Kefir Strawberry 250Ml
Product Description
- Fermented oat-based drink with strawberry and added vitamins and calcium.
- UK's No1 Kefir Brand‡
- Gut health*
- Immunity support **
- Biotiful oat kefir is packed with naturally healthy plant-based nutrients, supporting your immunity** and with no sugar added.
- Biotiful Gut Health products have been enjoyed by UK consumers for over 10 years.
- Based on the traditional 2000-year old recipe, our oat kefir drinks are crafted by fermenting high quality liquid oats with an authentic blend of live cultures.
- We love it for breakfast or a snack.
- Billions of Live Cultures
- Gut happy, everyday
- Plant-Based
- Source of Calcium
- No Sugar Added
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Gluten-Free Oats (11%), Sunflower Oil, Salt), Coconut Cream, Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Strawberry Puree (4%), Fruit Extract (Apple, Carob, Grape), Rice Flour, Elderflower Extract, Lemon Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Calcium Phosphate, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures†, † Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- For allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Use by date: Please see bottle cap.Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C. Consume within 2 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd:
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: 3rd Floor Ulysses House,
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 serving (250ml)
|Energy, kcal (kJ)
|67 (282)
|168 (705)
|Fat (g)
|3.1
|7.8
|of which saturates (g)
|1.9
|4.8
|Carbohydrates (g)
|9.6
|24
|of which sugars*** (g)
|3.6
|9.0
|Fibre (g)
|0.5
|1.3
|Protein (g)
|0.3
|0.8
|Salt (g)
|0.09
|0.23
|Vitamins and Minerals
|% of reference intake per 100ml
|Per 100ml
|Vitamin D2 (µg)
|7.5%
|0.38
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|7.5%
|0.19
|Calcium (mg)
|7.5%
|60
|***Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
