We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg Hunt 317G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Cadbury Dairy Milk Easter Egg Hunt 317G
£7.00
£2.21/100g

Each 14.5 g contains

Energy
324kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

-

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.1g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2231 kJ

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate eggs.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Play on Alexa or Google Assistant
  • This year's Easter egg hunt just got more eggciting!
  • Play hide & find, a voice-activated Easter egg game for the whole family.
  • Solve clever clues from Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to find hidden treasures around the house. Visit hideandfind.cabury.co.uk to get started. Once setup, you can also play online.
  • 1 Setup your game at hideandfind.cadbury.co.uk
  • 2 Hide your eggs around the house.
  • 3 Get clues from Alexa or Google Assistant.
  • 4 Find the eggs!
  • Approx 22 hollow eggs
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.
  • The World of Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit™
  • Beatrix Potter™ © Frederick Warne & Co., 2023.
  • Frederick Warne & Co. is the owner of all rights, copyrights and trademarks in the Beatrix Potter character names and illustrations.
  • Licensed by Frederick Warne & Co. Ltd. All rights reserved.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 317G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 22 eggs per pack

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

317g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer egg (14.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy2231 kJ324 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g4.4 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g2.6 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g8.2 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g8.1 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.3 g-
Protein7.4 g1.1 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.03 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here