We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Luis Felipe Edwards Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Luis Felipe Edwards Cabernet Sauvignon 75Cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon
  • During every vintage on the Viña Luis Felipe Edwards estate, grapes selected from the best areas are vinified separately under the personal supervision of the Head Winemaker. These wines are always included in the family's private cellars and reserved for special occasions.
  • Barrel-aged in French and American oak, this Cabernet displays intense fruit character with black cherry and dark plum aromas. It feels well balanced on the palate, concentrated and silky with subtle oak complexity.
  • Wine of D.O. Colchaguay Valley, Chile
  • Award-Winning Chilean Wine Producer
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Luis Felipe Edwards

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Nicolas Bizzarri

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • This wine shows the diversity found in Colchagua Valley vineyards, with great intensity of flavors and elegance. The grapes are harvested and immediately processed at our state of the art winery. They ferment in temperature controlled tanks with a 5-day cold maceration to concentrate flavors and color. Once finished, the wine is transferred to French and American oak to begin malolactic fermentation and aging for 10 months.

History

  • The history of Viña Luis Felipe Edwards (LFE) dates back to 1976, when Luis Felipe Edwards Sr. purchased the Fundo San José de Puquillay estate, located in the Colchagua Valley, a premier viticulture region in Chile. Viña Luis Felipe Edwards has since grown to be the largest 100% family-owned wine company in Chile, with 1850 hectares of estate vineyards and is exported to more than 90 countries.

Regional Information

  • Colchagua is well know for its vineyard quality and terroir diversity. Vineyards are planted in soft hills, flat areas or steep slopes with andes or marine influence and mainly well drained soils with good structure and texture making this region unique and highly suitable for white and red varietals.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 10 years

Produce of

Wine of Chile, Bottled in Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve with steak, cheese or dark chocolate.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.

Return to

  • Viña Luis Felipe Edwards Ltda.,
  • Nancagua,
  • Chile.
  • www.lfewines.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

View all Red Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A new favourite

5 stars

Really delicious wine, seems to have won lots of awards and I can see why!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here