Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Brioche Rolls

really nice , couldnt tell they where different from normal bread
Better than expected!
Better than expected. I really feel that gluten free bread is a disappointment and I long for the real stuff my husband eats but was pleasantly surprised with these.
I buy these every week - they are that good
Nice flavour. Makes excellent sandwiches. Keeps well (in fridge). Even toasts well.
Good quality
Really good quality. Prefer to bread and cheaper.
Disappointing!
Normally I buy 'Genius' or have bought Tesco own label, which is okay - these were not good at all, only one day before out of date (maybe that made a difference) - chickens liked them though!
It's a YES from me!
Fabulous!! A gluten free product that didn't fall apart! Great toasted as well. Will buy every week from now
Very disappointing
I generally like the Warburtons gluten free range so I thought I'd give these a try but I thought them very disappointing. I found them to be limp and soggy. I much preferred the Free From brioche buns which now seem to be no longer on offer.