We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Brioche Rolls

3.7(7)Write a review
Warburtons Gluten Free 4 Soft Brioche Rolls
£ 2.50
£0.62/each

Each roll contains

Energy
613kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ

Product Description

  • 4 Sliced Gluten Free Brioche Rolls
  • "As Britain's favourite baker we want the whole family to enjoy the taste and quality you'd expect from us, with Warburtons Gluten Free."
  • Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-135
  • High Calcium
  • Source of Fibre
  • Wheat and Milk Free
  • Low in Saturated Fat
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • High Calcium
  • Source of Fibre
  • Low in Saturated Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Yeast, Pea Protein, Egg White Powder, Sugar, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Stabiliser: E464, Fruit Extract (Carob and Apple), Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Cornflour, Colour: Beta Carotene, Natural Flavouring, Iron Butter Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

To enjoy our baking at its best, store in a cool dry place -ideally not refrigerated. Warmer conditions will reduce the storage life.If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. For 'Best Before' date see film.

Name and address

  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtonsglutenfree.com
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Brioche Rolls

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of productPer average roll (58g)Reference Intake (Adult)
Energy1057kJ613kJ8400kJ
-252kcal146kcal2000kcal
Fat8.4g4.9g70g
of which saturates0.7g0.4g20g
mono-unsaturates5.0g2.9g
polyunsaturates2.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate36.4g21.1g260g
of which sugars3.4g2.0g90g
Fibre3.0g1.7g
Protein6.1g3.5g50g
Salt0.83g0.48g6g
Calcium494mg (61)287mg800mg (NRV*)
Iron2.1mg (15)1.2mg14mg (NRV*)
*Nutrient Reference Value---
View all Rolls, Buns & Ciabatta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

really nice , couldnt tell they where different fr

5 stars

really nice , couldnt tell they where different from normal bread

Better than expected!

4 stars

Better than expected. I really feel that gluten free bread is a disappointment and I long for the real stuff my husband eats but was pleasantly surprised with these.

I buy these every week - they are that good

5 stars

Nice flavour. Makes excellent sandwiches. Keeps well (in fridge). Even toasts well.

Good quality

4 stars

Really good quality. Prefer to bread and cheaper.

Disappointing!

2 stars

Normally I buy 'Genius' or have bought Tesco own label, which is okay - these were not good at all, only one day before out of date (maybe that made a difference) - chickens liked them though!

It's a YES from me!

5 stars

Fabulous!! A gluten free product that didn't fall apart! Great toasted as well. Will buy every week from now

Very disappointing

1 stars

I generally like the Warburtons gluten free range so I thought I'd give these a try but I thought them very disappointing. I found them to be limp and soggy. I much preferred the Free From brioche buns which now seem to be no longer on offer.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here