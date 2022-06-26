Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party Ice Cream 465Ml

Best Ben n Jerry’s ever!!!
OMG!! The most ultra lush ice cream ever!! This is the best flavour yet! I’ll be buying this every week!!
Best ever!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party Ice Cream is a winner in our household and on the shopping list already! Kids absolutely loved it and so did the adults. Delicious chewy caramelly bits are the best ever! Definately give this a go if you are a fan of Ben & Jerry's like us!
Best ever!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party Ice Cream is a winner in our household and on the shopping list already! Kids absolutely loved it and so did the adults. Delicious chewy caramelly bits are the best ever! Definately give this a go if you are a fan of Ben & Jerry's like us!
Love this stuff
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
This is definitely in my top 3 of flavours net to the good old cookie dough. It has a great taste and left me wanting more after i finished. I was going to share with the family but it was so nice i kept it all to myself. I will admit i did have to go buy another for the wife and kids to try and they likes it as much as i did
The best of the best
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
Who doesn't love curling up on the sofa with a tub of Ben and Jerry's? I'm a sucker for brownies, and this ice cream combines my love of them perfectly with the sweet and flavourful Ice cream, can never stop at half a tub, I have to have all of it. I enjoy microwaving the tub for 20 seconds as it melts together and the flavours come together even more!
Delicious
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
We got this as a treat for the Easter holidays and the whole household thoroughly enjoyed this ice cream. It is delicious and creamy with lots of brownie bits, there wasn't any scrimping on these! This is now a firm favourite with us all.
Loooovvvveeee
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
We love any Ben and Jerry's ice-cream in our house hold all flavours .. so when we tried this we knew we wouldn't be disappointed..smooth texture caramel icecream with little pieces of brownies is delicious.. Great for any occasion.
Ben & jerrys
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I really think this has to be up there with my other couple of favourites of this brand!.Extremely tasty,plenty of pieces of brownie to enjoy with each mouthful.And it went extremely well with the caramel combined.
Delicious!
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
I bought this a few weeks ago as a treat for my kids. They didn't see much of it as I fi ished it so quickly! Lovely and rich flavour with lots of chunks of chocolate through it. Slightly pricier than other brands but can't be beaten on taste and texture
Yumm
Review from BEN & JERRY'S
We love this ice cream in my house just the right mid of filling to ice cream only problem is you don't want to share it with anyone, will definitely buy this flavour again was up there with my faves x