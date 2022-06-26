We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party Ice Cream 465Ml

4.9(61)Write a review
£ 4.80
£1.04/100ml

Product Description

  • Caramel Dairy Ice Cream with Salted Caramel Swirl (9%), Brownies (7%) and Chocolate Cookies (4%)
  • This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert is a caramel ice cream with brownies, chocolate cookies, and a salted caramel swirl. Don’t you just love parties? We sure do, and brownies, cookies, and caramel are always on our invite list!
  • Have you ever thrown one of those parties that almost—almost—has it all? Your friends and family are there, your favourite songs are playing, and you’re all laughing, singing, and dancing the night away. But there’s just one thing missing: the perfect ice cream. Well, put your spoons in the air and wave them like you really do care because with salted caramel swirls, chocolatey cookies, and brownies, this party just got legen-dairy.
  • Putting together the perfect party, whether you’re talking about a weekend bash with friends or a brand-new ice cream Flavour, is not an easy task! Yes, creating Flavour euphoria is a tough job, but luckily for our Flavour Gurus, delectable Greyston brownies are always invited. We’ve been working with Greyston for a long time. We love their impossibly delicious brownies, and we love their commitment to social justice in their hometown of Yonkers, New York.
  • Are your party guests Fairtrade-certified? Ours are: we used only Fairtrade sugar and cocoa when making Caramel Brownie Party, so you know it’s good, inside and out.
  • Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party ice cream tub
  • This frozen dessert includes caramel ice cream with brownies, chocolate cookies, and a salted caramel swirl.
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

cream (MILK) (26%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, WHEAT flour, free range EGG yolk, glucose syrup, butter (MILK), fat-reduced cocoa powder, salt, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, sunflower), EGG, cocoa powder, stabilisers (pectin, guar gum, carrageenan), vanilla extract, dried EGG white, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), natural flavouring, acidity regulator (citric acid), malted BARLEY flour. May contain soy and nuts. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 21%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1098 kJ956 kJ956 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)262 kcal228 kcal228 kcal0%
Fat (g)14 g12 g12 g17%
of which saturates (g)8.5 g7.4 g7.4 g37%
Carbohydrate (g)31 g27 g27 g10%
of which sugars (g)27 g23 g23 g26%
Protein (g)4.1 g3.5 g3.5 g7%
Salt (g)0.44 g0.38 g0.38 g6%
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
View all Luxury Ice Cream Tubs

61 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Best Ben n Jerry’s ever!!!

5 stars

OMG!! The most ultra lush ice cream ever!! This is the best flavour yet! I’ll be buying this every week!!

Best ever!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben & Jerry's Caramel Brownie Party Ice Cream is a winner in our household and on the shopping list already! Kids absolutely loved it and so did the adults. Delicious chewy caramelly bits are the best ever! Definately give this a go if you are a fan of Ben & Jerry's like us!

Love this stuff

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This is definitely in my top 3 of flavours net to the good old cookie dough. It has a great taste and left me wanting more after i finished. I was going to share with the family but it was so nice i kept it all to myself. I will admit i did have to go buy another for the wife and kids to try and they likes it as much as i did

The best of the best

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Who doesn't love curling up on the sofa with a tub of Ben and Jerry's? I'm a sucker for brownies, and this ice cream combines my love of them perfectly with the sweet and flavourful Ice cream, can never stop at half a tub, I have to have all of it. I enjoy microwaving the tub for 20 seconds as it melts together and the flavours come together even more!

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

We got this as a treat for the Easter holidays and the whole household thoroughly enjoyed this ice cream. It is delicious and creamy with lots of brownie bits, there wasn't any scrimping on these! This is now a firm favourite with us all.

Loooovvvveeee

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

We love any Ben and Jerry's ice-cream in our house hold all flavours .. so when we tried this we knew we wouldn't be disappointed..smooth texture caramel icecream with little pieces of brownies is delicious.. Great for any occasion.

Ben & jerrys

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I really think this has to be up there with my other couple of favourites of this brand!.Extremely tasty,plenty of pieces of brownie to enjoy with each mouthful.And it went extremely well with the caramel combined.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I bought this a few weeks ago as a treat for my kids. They didn't see much of it as I fi ished it so quickly! Lovely and rich flavour with lots of chunks of chocolate through it. Slightly pricier than other brands but can't be beaten on taste and texture

Yumm

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

We love this ice cream in my house just the right mid of filling to ice cream only problem is you don't want to share it with anyone, will definitely buy this flavour again was up there with my faves x

