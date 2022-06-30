Charlie Bighams Smoked Haddock Gratin 650G

Good quality meal
Good quality, plenty of fish. Rosti a bit hard but enjoyed the dish.
Nice fish and sauce, shame about the rosti.
This had a better amount of fish than his fish pie. Nice fish and sauce but rosti potato topping was not to my taste. Some of the potato was undercooked and hard and the topping too crunchy.
Tasteless
This is so bland. Has no taste at all. Very poor.
Very tasty!
This meal was delicious with nice sized pieces of fish, tasty sauce and spinach. We liked the crunchy potato rosti as a contrast. Will definitely buy this again.
Awful. The worst Charlie Bigham product ever. Normally a huge fan but this is horrible. Undercooked potato and overpowering smell.
Excellent quality and generous amounts of tasty haddock. The sauce was really nice and the gratin on top was delicious.
Yummy
This was really good compared with a lot of ready meals. The fish was nicely chunky, the sauce had a good flavour - not at all bland - and the topping was crisp. Also there's no plastic packaging. It comes in a paper-lined wooden tray which goes in the oven. Will definitely buy again.
Didn’t taste of much
This is not one of Charlie Bigham’s best. It didn’t taste of much just very sloppy with the odd piece of smoked haddock. Would not recommend it and would certainly not buy again.