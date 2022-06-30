We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Charlie Bighams Smoked Haddock Gratin 650G

3.2(8)Write a review
Charlie Bighams Smoked Haddock Gratin 650G

This product's currently out of stock

Product Description

  • Smoked haddock in a crème fraîche and white wine sauce with spinach, topped with a potato rosti and mature Cheddar crumb.
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Prepared with pride in my kitchen, cooked in yours.
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home.
  • We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Charlie
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Pack size: 650G

Information

Ingredients

Smoked Haddock (28%) (Haddock (Fish), Salt, Colour: Curcumin), Milk, Potatoes (14%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Spinach (7%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Butter (Milk), Onions, White Wine (Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Yeast, Fish, Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dried Cod (Fish), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Anchovy (Fish), Onion Powder

Allergy Information

  • This recipe may contain traces of Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame and Celery. For allergens used in this recipe, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold above.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5°C. Don't freeze - it makes the topping soggy. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving, so please follow these cooking instructions carefully.
1. Preheat your oven to 220°C/200°C fan/gas mark 7. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!).
2. Remove the film but leave the gratin in its wooden tray*.
3. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes. If using a gas oven cook for an extra 10 minutes.
4. Leave to stand for 2 minutes before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven, just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • 2 McNicol Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think
Net Contents

650g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g*per 1/2 pack*
Energy628kJ2040kJ
-150kcal489kcal
Fat8.5g27.7g
(of which saturates)4.3g14.0g
Carbohydrate8.1g26.2g
(of which sugars)1.2g3.9g
Protein10.0g32.4g
Salt0.92g3.00g
* Typical values as sold--

Safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Good quality meal

4 stars

Good quality, plenty of fish. Rosti a bit hard but enjoyed the dish.

Nice fish and sauce, shame about the rosti.

3 stars

This had a better amount of fish than his fish pie. Nice fish and sauce but rosti potato topping was not to my taste. Some of the potato was undercooked and hard and the topping too crunchy.

Tasteless

1 stars

This is so bland. Has no taste at all. Very poor.

Very tasty!

5 stars

This meal was delicious with nice sized pieces of fish, tasty sauce and spinach. We liked the crunchy potato rosti as a contrast. Will definitely buy this again.

Awful. The worst Charlie Bigham product ever. Norm

1 stars

Awful. The worst Charlie Bigham product ever. Normally a huge fan but this is horrible. Undercooked potato and overpowering smell.

Excellent quality and generous amounts of tasty ha

5 stars

Excellent quality and generous amounts of tasty haddock. The sauce was really nice and the gratin on top was delicious.

Yummy

5 stars

This was really good compared with a lot of ready meals. The fish was nicely chunky, the sauce had a good flavour - not at all bland - and the topping was crisp. Also there's no plastic packaging. It comes in a paper-lined wooden tray which goes in the oven. Will definitely buy again.

Didn’t taste of much

2 stars

This is not one of Charlie Bigham’s best. It didn’t taste of much just very sloppy with the odd piece of smoked haddock. Would not recommend it and would certainly not buy again.

