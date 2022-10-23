We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Knightley's Adventures Conditioner Tangerine & Lime 300Ml

Product Description

  • Knhtlys/Ad Cond Tangerine & Lime 300ml
  • Knightley's Facts!
  • Did You Know...
  • A tiger's roar can be heard a far as 3km away, that's the length of 300 double decker buses!
  • Knightley's Adventures are taking you on a bath time safari! with delicious scents, interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
  • Our products are gentle, approved by a paeditrician and tested by a skin expert what's more, they are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans! this conditioner is blended with moisturising aloe vera for that super soft natures touch.
  • This roaring refreshing conditioner helps to gently smooth and hydrate hair.
  • Knightley's Adventures,
  • Created by Samantha Faiers
  • Dermatologically Tested
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Sensitive Skin
  • Not Tested on Animals
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Distearoylethyl Dimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Benzyl Alcohol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Squidge a decent amount into hands and apply to wet hair after shampooing. Massage well into the ends, and then rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

Name and address

  • AFB Plc,
  • St Albans,
  • AL4 0JJ,
  • UK.
  • AFB (Europe) Ltd,
  • D.O. Centre,

Return to

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY.

Smells lovely, leaves soft and shiny hair

5 stars

