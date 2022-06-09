We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Paxo Low Salt Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix 170G

£1.70
£10.00/kg

Each 45g portion (stuffing ball) contain

Energy
241kJ
57kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536kJ

Product Description

  • Low Salt Sage & Onion Stuffing Mix
  • *contains 70% less salt than a standard equivalent
  • There's so much you can do with Paxo Low Salt…Whether it's baking in a tray, mixing together with sausage meat or rolling into stuffing balls, Paxo Low Salt Sage & Onion Stuffing makes your roasts taste fantastic. Paxo offers a great way to add texture and flavour to all kinds of dishes. Why not try serving with pork chops, steaks or fish to add a delicious crunch and flavour.
  • When it comes to delicious stuffing, it has to be Paxo! We are the Nations Favourite after all!
  • Whether you're having a scrumptious homemade roast, want to add flavour to your mid week sausage & mash or use as a crunchy topper for a pasta bake, Paxo Low Salt Stuffing will make your dinner delicious every time.
  • Paxo trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Paxo Low Salt Sage & Onion stuffing
  • 70% less salt than a standard equivalent
  • Makes 12 delicious stuffing balls
  • Can be used as a topper to add flavour and texture to any dish
  • Great with pork chops, steak or fish
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 170G
  • Low Salt

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Onion (15%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Sage (1.5%), Dried Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before End see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Pre-heat oven to 220°C, fan oven to 200°C, Gas mark 7.
2. Empty the sachet into a bowl, adding 215ml of boiling water, mixing well. Add a large knob of butter if desired.
3. Leave to stand for 5 minutes then place the stuffing into either an ovenproof dish or alternatively form into stuffing balls on a greased baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Number of uses

This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Return to

  • For information call
  • 0800 234 6328 (UK Only)
  • www.paxo.co.uk
  • UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box 13008.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per 100g(cooked as per instructions on pack) Per stuffing ball (45g)
Energy536kJ241kJ127kcal57kcal
Fat1.5g0.7g
of which Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate23.4g10.5g
of which Sugars2.9g1.3g
Fibre2.2g1.0g
Protein3.8g1.7g
Salt0.28g0.13g
This pack makes approximately 12 stuffing balls--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Same taste just healthier

5 stars

There is absolutely no taste difference to regular stuffing but knowing it’s better for you is Brilliant.

Very good

5 stars

Always use first time low salt. Very good.

