Princes Drained Tuna Steak In Brine 3X60g

Product Description
- Tuna Steak in a little Brine
- You can learn more at princes.co.uk
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC®C127760, www.fsc.org
- Dolphin Safe - Find where our tuna was caught on the end of the can.
- Ocean of catch: See side of pack
- Species of Tuna: Skipjack Tuna
- Responsibly Sourced
- High in Protein
- Foil Easy Peel
- Ready to Use
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Tuna [Fish] (93%), Water, Salt
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days.Best Before End: See side of pack
Produce of
Product of: Spain
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Princes Ltd.,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- U.K.
- Princes Foods BV,
- PO Box 19157,
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 60g
|Energy
|462kJ/
|277kJ/
|-
|109kcal
|65kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Of which sugars
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25.0g
|15.0g
|Salt
|0.90g
|0.55g
