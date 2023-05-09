Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Advanced 2 Anti-Colic Medium Flow Teats 3M+

T/T CLTN ADV 2 ANTI-COLIC MED FLOW TEATS 3M+ Brighter futures™ Is our plan to protect the planet. It means doing important things like removing all single-use plastic from our treat packaging.

Go with the flow Does your baby... take more than 20 minutes to feed? Do they fall asleep or tug at the teat during a feed? Then maybe it's time for a teat with a faster flow. Our skin soft silicone teats come in different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby - and they all stretch and flex just like mum's breast. 0m+ Slow flow, 0m+ vari flow, 3m+ med flow, 6m+ fast flow, 6m+ thick flow Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.

Materials listing: Silicone. Complies with EN 14350. Patented;https://www.tommeetippee.com/en-us/legals/patent, EP1863427 and EP1765257 All IP rights held by Mayborn (UK) Limited and/or its affiliates. Tommee Tippee®, Closer to Nature®, Brighter Futures™. Copyright @ 2021.

The most breast-like teat ever BPA free

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

2 x Teats

Preparation and Usage

Squeeze me Give me a squeeze to make sure my anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning. Important Instructions are Included Inside. Please read and retain for future reference. Good to know! These teats are Only Suitable for use with Closer to Nature bottles, they are Not Suitable for use with Advanced Anti-Colic bottles.

Lower age limit

3 Months