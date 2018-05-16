Wrigley's Extra Sugar Free Apple Flavour Gum 14G

Product Description
- Sugarfree Chewing Gum with Sweeteners and Apple Flavour.
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
- Extra Sugarfree gum is beneficial for dental health as it helps to neutralise plaque acids
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- Oral Health Foundation Approved
- Irish Dental Association Approved
- Pack size: 14G
- Sugarfree
Information
Ingredients
Sweeteners Xylitol, Sorbitol, Mannitol, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Gum Base, Thickener Gum Arabic, Humectant Glycerol, Acid Malic Acid, Emulsifier Soya Lecithin, Flavourings, Acid Citric Acid, Glazing Agent Carnauba Wax, Antioxidant BHA
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Preparation and Usage
- Chew for at least 20 minutes after eating and drinking.
Number of uses
10 Count
Warnings
- CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley's Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
14g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|705 kJ/169 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|(Of which Saturates
|0 g)
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|(Of which: Sugars
|0 g
|Polyols
|69 g)
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
Safety information
CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
