Scrumbles Salmon Dry Dog Food 2Kg

A complete pet food for adult & senior dogs. Good Food Shouldn't Cost the Earth! I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like manufacturing locally and choosing eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to social and environmental causes. This mono PE bag is 100% recyclable and uses up to 16% less fossil fuels, 26% less water use and 21% reduced greenhouse gas emissions vs other non recyclable bags. Beyond the Bowl We're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds. Find out more at SCRUMBLES.COM 1% for the Planet We take care to tread gently on the planet, reducing our food miles by manufacturing locally and donating 1% of our turnover to environmental and social causes.

Gut Friendly Probiotics We've squeezed in 1 Billion live bacteria to aid digestion, support the immune system and help form pickupable poops. Proper Ingredients Made with natural ingredients, our hypoallergenic recipes are free from common allergens like gluten, soy & dairy. We stand firmly against nonsense like added sugars, salts and artificial B.S. Sensitive+ This is a specially designed recipe with lower fat and free from poultry ingredients for more sensitive dogs. Extra Goodies A healthy amount of glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin for joint care and lots of omega 3 fatty acids to help support a healthy, glossy coat.

We've Declared War on Poos. In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. We quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters Smudge & Boo.

Good Inside Out Probiotics for Gut Health

Pack size: 2KG

Ingredients

28% Salmon (26% freshly prepared Salmon*, 2% Salmon Oil*), 22.5% Sweet Potato*, 22% Potato*, 17% Dehydrated Ocean Fish, Vegetable Digest, 2.5% Alfalfa*, 1% Sunflower Oil*, 1% Brewer's Yeast, Vitamins & Minerals, 0.8% Whole Linseed*, 0.8% Dried Carrot, 0.2% Chicory Extract (source of Prebiotic FOS), 0.04% Glucosamine, 0.04% MSM, 0.028% Chondroitin, 0.02% Yucca Dried Spearmint, *Natural ingredients

Net Contents

2kg

Preparation and Usage