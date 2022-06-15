We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spicy Beef Chilli & Rice 400G

2(2)Write a review
£ 2.80
£7.00/kg
Clubcard Price

Each pack

Energy
2366kJ
563kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
16.2g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

low

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.76g

medium

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 146kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and beans in a tomato and chilli sauce with cooked long grain rice.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • British beef, red kidney & black eyed beans in a spicy tomato chipotle sauce
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (40%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (18%), Onion, Water, Tomato, Red Kidney Beans (3%), Black Eyed Beans (3%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Ground Coriander, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Onion Juice Concentrate, Chipotle Chilli, Chilli Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Pepper, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (386g**)
Energy613kJ / 146kcal2366kJ / 563kcal
Fat4.2g16.2g
Saturates1.5g5.8g
Carbohydrate20.0g77.2g
Sugars2.4g9.3g
Fibre2.7g10.3g
Protein5.7g21.9g
Salt0.46g1.76g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 386g.--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beans felt a bit hard,otherwise ok ,needed a bit o

3 stars

Beans felt a bit hard,otherwise ok ,needed a bit of veg in the side

Not worth the cost

1 stars

Didn’t taste like chilli beef. Thought it looked and tasted cheap. Wouldn’t buy again.

