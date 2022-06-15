Tesco Spicy Beef Chilli & Rice 400G

Beans felt a bit hard,otherwise ok ,needed a bit o
Beans felt a bit hard,otherwise ok ,needed a bit of veg in the side
Not worth the cost
Didn’t taste like chilli beef. Thought it looked and tasted cheap. Wouldn’t buy again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 613kJ / 146kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (40%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Beef (18%), Onion, Water, Tomato, Red Kidney Beans (3%), Black Eyed Beans (3%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Salt, Ground Coriander, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Onion Juice Concentrate, Chipotle Chilli, Chilli Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Jalapeño Pepper, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 17 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190˚C/Fan 170˚C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Made using British beef.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (386g**)
|Energy
|613kJ / 146kcal
|2366kJ / 563kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.0g
|77.2g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|10.3g
|Protein
|5.7g
|21.9g
|Salt
|0.46g
|1.76g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 386g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
