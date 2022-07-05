We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cleanco Clean G Crisp Dry Non Acl Spirit 70Cl

4.6(12)Write a review
Cleanco Clean G Crisp Dry Non Acl Spirit 70Cl
£ 19.00
£27.15/litre
Clubcard Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Non-Alcoholic Botanical Spirit.
  • CleanCo creates thrilling non­alcoholic replacements to your favourite full strength spirits, with a fraction of the calories.
  • Clean G is our take on London Dry Gin. Crisp juniper, balanced with botanicals ­ Delicious.
  • Full Taste No Compromise
  • Sugar Free
  • 12 Calories per 50ml Serve
  • Pack size: 70CL
  • Sugar Free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetable Glycerine, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before see base of back of bottle. Once opened, enjoy within three months. Store in a cool place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect pour: 50ml over ice with tonic and a wedge of lemon.

Name and address

  • CleanCo Ventures Limited,
  • The Studio,
  • Edith Villas,
  • Bective Road,
  • London,
  • SW15 2QA,

Return to

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy98kj/23kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrates5g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

fabulous!

5 stars

absolutely love it, love a g+t and this is wonderful with fever tree and a slice of cucumber. brilliant

Tasty!

5 stars

This gin is really nice. It’s a low alcohol content, yet tastes as good as any other gin. Great to enjoy midweek

A great alternative

5 stars

This is a great tasting gin that has a lovely blend of botanicals. If you are trying to cut down on your alcohol consumption, especially over the Christmas period, I would definitely recommend trying this as it makes a great gin and tonic - just like a 'real' gin.

A nice fresh taste and great alternative. Lovely m

4 stars

A nice fresh taste and great alternative. Lovely mixed with tonic with ice, lemon and mint. Really refreshing drink.

Fresh and crisp flavours

5 stars

A clean and crisp zesty flavour that goes down well with plain tonic or any flavoured tonic you prefer. Not quite the sharpness of "real" gin but as a non alcoholic spirit with low calories it gets my vote. Nice to be able to feel like you are drinking a grown up drink without the aftereffect and a fantastic alternative to endless soft drinks for people who don't drink or the designated driver on a night out. Very reasonable priced too.

Hangover Free G and T

4 stars

This is a great alternative to alcoholic spirits and psychologically you still feel like you're making yourself a G & T! It's low in calories and has a subtle flavour, which you can accentuate with your tonic just the same as you do with your gin (my favourite being Elderflower) It's also nice offering this to your guests who may not want the alcohol, rather than just a coke or juice!

This drink tastes great and full of flavour. I fou

5 stars

This drink tastes great and full of flavour. I found it difficult to drink any alcoholic drink due to health reasons but this drink is helping me a lot. It has same taste and is non-alcoholic.

Useful in 'dry January'.

4 stars

This was quite pleasant tasting, with a lemony tang. You obviously don't get the 'hit' that comes from real gin, but I can see this non-alcoholic alternative being very useful in 'dry January'!

Tastes great with Fever Tree tonic

5 stars

Tastes great with Fever Tree tonic I drink this with fever tree light tonic and it tastes great - actually healthy and low calorie too

I tried this low alcohol gin alternative as I have

4 stars

I tried this low alcohol gin alternative as I have yet to find a low alcohol wine that I like. Although the taste is not quite the same as "normal" gin, it was refreshing and the botanical flavours were good.

