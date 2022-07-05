Cleanco Clean G Crisp Dry Non Acl Spirit 70Cl

fabulous!
absolutely love it, love a g+t and this is wonderful with fever tree and a slice of cucumber. brilliant
Tasty!
This gin is really nice. It’s a low alcohol content, yet tastes as good as any other gin. Great to enjoy midweek
A great alternative
This is a great tasting gin that has a lovely blend of botanicals. If you are trying to cut down on your alcohol consumption, especially over the Christmas period, I would definitely recommend trying this as it makes a great gin and tonic - just like a 'real' gin.
A nice fresh taste and great alternative. Lovely mixed with tonic with ice, lemon and mint. Really refreshing drink.
Fresh and crisp flavours
A clean and crisp zesty flavour that goes down well with plain tonic or any flavoured tonic you prefer. Not quite the sharpness of "real" gin but as a non alcoholic spirit with low calories it gets my vote. Nice to be able to feel like you are drinking a grown up drink without the aftereffect and a fantastic alternative to endless soft drinks for people who don't drink or the designated driver on a night out. Very reasonable priced too.
Hangover Free G and T
This is a great alternative to alcoholic spirits and psychologically you still feel like you're making yourself a G & T! It's low in calories and has a subtle flavour, which you can accentuate with your tonic just the same as you do with your gin (my favourite being Elderflower) It's also nice offering this to your guests who may not want the alcohol, rather than just a coke or juice!
This drink tastes great and full of flavour. I found it difficult to drink any alcoholic drink due to health reasons but this drink is helping me a lot. It has same taste and is non-alcoholic.
Useful in 'dry January'.
This was quite pleasant tasting, with a lemony tang. You obviously don't get the 'hit' that comes from real gin, but I can see this non-alcoholic alternative being very useful in 'dry January'!
Tastes great with Fever Tree tonic I drink this with fever tree light tonic and it tastes great - actually healthy and low calorie too
I tried this low alcohol gin alternative as I have yet to find a low alcohol wine that I like. Although the taste is not quite the same as "normal" gin, it was refreshing and the botanical flavours were good.