We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Popcorn 250G

4.1(50)Write a review
Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Popcorn 250G
£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken-style pieces made from a blend of wheat and soya protein in a southern fried corn flake coating.
  • Our Sit-Down Protest
  • Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food.
  • This is our sit-down protest.
  • VFC and the VFC logo are registered trademarks of VFC Foods Ltd
  • In a crispy southern fried corn flake coating
  • No Pain All Gain!
  • Winne Winner Vegan Dinner
  • High in Protein
  • Revolutionary for Vegans - Carnivore Friendly
  • A Tasty
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Leek Powder, Herbs, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Pea Fibre, Pea Starch, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Maize, Celery, Spices (contains Mustard), Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein (8.8%), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring (contains Soya), Soya Protein Isolate (1.4%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at - 18°C or below. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 12 - 14 minutes, turning occasionally.
Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • VFC Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 11,
  • York Business Park,
  • Rose Avenue,
  • York,
  • YO26 6RU.

Return to

  • VFC Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 11,
  • York Business Park,
  • Rose Avenue,
  • York,
  • YO26 6RU.
  • www.vfcfoods.com
  • cluck@vfcfoods.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g
Energy996kJ /
-238kcal
Fat11g
Of which: Saturates0.8g
Carbohydrate21g
Of which: Sugars1.2g
Fibre3.1g
Protein14g
Salt1.6g
View all Frozen Nuggets, Meatballs & Bites

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

50 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good

5 stars

I bought this for my vegan daughter, but it's so good we are all happy eating this chicken alternative.

Not the best

2 stars

Review from VFC

I don't find this to be to my liking. On top of that it turned rotten very quickly despite being kept cold/frozen. Very odd. I might give other items in the range a go, I Like most things. Just disappointed by this one.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from VFC

As normal meat eaters we are trying to cut down on our meat intake. The kids loved these and so did the husband, you would be none the wiser if you were a meat eater like us! Delicious and tasty!

Great texture heavy feeling

3 stars

Review from VFC

The texture of the pieces was very realistic and authentic. The flavour was okay, perhaps a little salty but wasn't keen on the heavy feeling I had after I had eaten a few.

Yummy

5 stars

These are so tasty. At first I was unsure of the texture but you get used to it and they’re yummy. Have purchased them on several occasions now. Great for lunchtimes

Tasted amazing

5 stars

Review from VFC

Cooked these up for hubby and myself. Hubby couldn't tell the difference. They taste similar to chicken, a very good vegan alternative is someone is wanting to change their lifestyle

Delicious

5 stars

Review from VFC

Vegan fried popcorn chicken is delicious. My whole family love it especially my son. Easy to prepare, ideally with fries or mashed potatoes and salad. Crispy with corn flake coating you can eat all the time.

lovely

4 stars

Review from VFC

I was pleasantly surprised when I first tried these vegan fried popcorn chicken bites as I wasnt expecting them to taste like real chicken but they were packed full of flavour,, not only did they taste & smell like chicken, they also had the texture of real chicken. A perfect alternative for vegans and also a great way to introduce meat free alternatives into a childs diet. Excellent product.

Taste is good for vegan fried popcorn chick*n

4 stars

Review from VFC

So, I'm not a vegan or a vegetarian, but I wanted to try these to see if I would like them anyway. I would like to start eating less meat during the week, so I thought this would be a good starting point. The flavour is amazing and they do taste like popcorn chicken that you'd buy from the famous chicken shop. The only reason I wouldn't buy them again, is because of the price. They're too expensive for what you're getting.

Taste is good for vegan fried popcorn chick*n

4 stars

Review from VFC

So, I'm not a vegan or a vegetarian, but I wanted to try these to see if I would like them anyway. I would like to start eating less meat during the week, so I thought this would be a good starting point. The flavour is amazing and they do taste like popcorn chicken that you'd buy from the famous chicken shop. The only reason I wouldn't buy them again, is because of the price. They're too expensive for what you're getting.

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here