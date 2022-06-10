Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Popcorn 250G

Very good
I bought this for my vegan daughter, but it's so good we are all happy eating this chicken alternative.
Not the best
I don't find this to be to my liking. On top of that it turned rotten very quickly despite being kept cold/frozen. Very odd. I might give other items in the range a go, I Like most things. Just disappointed by this one.
Delicious
As normal meat eaters we are trying to cut down on our meat intake. The kids loved these and so did the husband, you would be none the wiser if you were a meat eater like us! Delicious and tasty!
Great texture heavy feeling
The texture of the pieces was very realistic and authentic. The flavour was okay, perhaps a little salty but wasn't keen on the heavy feeling I had after I had eaten a few.
Yummy
These are so tasty. At first I was unsure of the texture but you get used to it and they’re yummy. Have purchased them on several occasions now. Great for lunchtimes
Tasted amazing
Cooked these up for hubby and myself. Hubby couldn't tell the difference. They taste similar to chicken, a very good vegan alternative is someone is wanting to change their lifestyle
Delicious
Vegan fried popcorn chicken is delicious. My whole family love it especially my son. Easy to prepare, ideally with fries or mashed potatoes and salad. Crispy with corn flake coating you can eat all the time.
lovely
I was pleasantly surprised when I first tried these vegan fried popcorn chicken bites as I wasnt expecting them to taste like real chicken but they were packed full of flavour,, not only did they taste & smell like chicken, they also had the texture of real chicken. A perfect alternative for vegans and also a great way to introduce meat free alternatives into a childs diet. Excellent product.
Taste is good for vegan fried popcorn chick*n
So, I'm not a vegan or a vegetarian, but I wanted to try these to see if I would like them anyway. I would like to start eating less meat during the week, so I thought this would be a good starting point. The flavour is amazing and they do taste like popcorn chicken that you'd buy from the famous chicken shop. The only reason I wouldn't buy them again, is because of the price. They're too expensive for what you're getting.
