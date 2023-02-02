We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Elmhurst Natural Mineral Still Water 12X500ml

3.2(36)Write a review
Tesco Elmhurst Natural Mineral Still Water 12X500ml
£1.85
£0.03/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural mineral water.
  • Naturally filtered through ancient stone in the heart of Staffordshire Our Elmhurst water comes from the heart of Staffordshire. It flows deep underground, 250 metres below through rocks dating back millions of years . These ancient rocks naturally filter every drop and enrich it with minerals for a clear, refreshing taste.
  • STILL Naturally filtered through ancient stone in the heart of Staffordshire
  • Pack size: 6L

Information

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 500ml

View all Still Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

36 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Handy, just don't be heavy handed.

4 stars

Personally, I quite like this water! Some of the other comments made me laugh out loud, though.. as I have also been soaked a couple of times when opening the lids of these a bit less carefully. If you're wanting to take a bottle out with you in a bag etc, probably not the best choice! The flip lid does open quite easily. It doesn't close very easily though! You're likely to crush the bottle trying to get the cap back on. The comment about needing a wetsuit is still making me giggle. To just have in the house I think it's great. I'm loads more likely to grab a bottle of water out the fridge, and find I tend to actually drink these.. probably because the thought of trying to get the cap back on gives me some sort of PTSD.

Lids rubbish

1 stars

Stopped buying these when the flip lids came in, can't drink from it, stupid design.

Lids...why do you forsake me?

3 stars

Water tastes fine, but you'll need to be kitted out in diving gear before you open it, because the lids seem specifically designed to drown you. Who thought flip top lids were a good idea?

stupid flip top cover design

1 stars

the water itself is ok, the 1 star goes to the stupid design of the cover. who on earth is the designer to use a flip top for a bottle of liquid? It leaked when I put it inside my bag as it was accidentally opened by my other things in the bag. Just simply change it to the roll top!

Stupid bottles.

3 stars

As water goes...nicer than what comes out of my tap. That said, the plastic is pathetically thin.

have bought before

5 stars

good quality, I like to have a drink of water beside my bed at night, and small bottles are perfect as my 3 cats sleep in my bedroom and would knock a glass or cup off the bedside table; doesn't matter if they knock a close bottle down.

No complaints

5 stars

No complaints

Perfect ....

5 stars

Excellent. Good tasting and a good flip lid. I now buy these instead of my usual brand. Much cheaper too.

Simply refreshing and a cap that you can’t loose.

5 stars

Elmhurst water is very reasonably priced. It tastes refreshing with no background tang. The bottles are recyclable. I like the attached cap which is easy to press back out of the way when you drink from the bottle.

Value water

5 stars

After being without water for 3 days, and having to resort to bottled water, I now keep a supply in. These are cheap and pleasant enough to use every day. This size is perfect to take with you, or simply to refrigerate and drink throughout the day at home. I now buy the larger bottles to use in the kettle, as I find it makes tea taste better. The cap is attached to the bottle so it can’t be lost, and the empty bottles are easy to squash and put in the recycling bin. Would buy again

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here