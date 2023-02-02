Tesco Elmhurst Natural Mineral Still Water 12X500ml

Handy, just don't be heavy handed.
Personally, I quite like this water! Some of the other comments made me laugh out loud, though.. as I have also been soaked a couple of times when opening the lids of these a bit less carefully. If you're wanting to take a bottle out with you in a bag etc, probably not the best choice! The flip lid does open quite easily. It doesn't close very easily though! You're likely to crush the bottle trying to get the cap back on. The comment about needing a wetsuit is still making me giggle. To just have in the house I think it's great. I'm loads more likely to grab a bottle of water out the fridge, and find I tend to actually drink these.. probably because the thought of trying to get the cap back on gives me some sort of PTSD.
Lids rubbish
Stopped buying these when the flip lids came in, can't drink from it, stupid design.
Lids...why do you forsake me?
Water tastes fine, but you'll need to be kitted out in diving gear before you open it, because the lids seem specifically designed to drown you. Who thought flip top lids were a good idea?
stupid flip top cover design
the water itself is ok, the 1 star goes to the stupid design of the cover. who on earth is the designer to use a flip top for a bottle of liquid? It leaked when I put it inside my bag as it was accidentally opened by my other things in the bag. Just simply change it to the roll top!
Stupid bottles.
As water goes...nicer than what comes out of my tap. That said, the plastic is pathetically thin.
have bought before
good quality, I like to have a drink of water beside my bed at night, and small bottles are perfect as my 3 cats sleep in my bedroom and would knock a glass or cup off the bedside table; doesn't matter if they knock a close bottle down.
No complaints
No complaints
Perfect ....
Excellent. Good tasting and a good flip lid. I now buy these instead of my usual brand. Much cheaper too.
Simply refreshing and a cap that you can’t loose.
Elmhurst water is very reasonably priced. It tastes refreshing with no background tang. The bottles are recyclable. I like the attached cap which is easy to press back out of the way when you drink from the bottle.
Value water
After being without water for 3 days, and having to resort to bottled water, I now keep a supply in. These are cheap and pleasant enough to use every day. This size is perfect to take with you, or simply to refrigerate and drink throughout the day at home. I now buy the larger bottles to use in the kettle, as I find it makes tea taste better. The cap is attached to the bottle so it can’t be lost, and the empty bottles are easy to squash and put in the recycling bin. Would buy again