We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit
image 1 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kitimage 2 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kitimage 3 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kitimage 4 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kitimage 5 of Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit

Flash Speed Mop Starter Kit

4.5(3281)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£11.50

£11.50/each

FLASH SPEED MOP STARTER KIT
Flash Speedmop Floor Cleaner is the quick, easy and hygienic way to keep on top of daily floor dirt. The handy Speedmop stick assembles in seconds, then keeps out of your way with its slender profile; which also makes it perfect for reaching awkward places like under the sofa, around the bin or down the side of the washing machine. Attach Flash Speedmop Wet Cloths, which are packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution to pull dirt from surfaces and lock it away. In fact they're 2x thicker and wetter than floor wipes! The unique cleaning solution dissolves tough dirt, grease and grime. Packed with classic Flash lemon scent. The thick wet cloth traps and locks dirt and grime, pulling it deep into the cloth and off your floors. To remove tough stains, simply flip the mop over and scrub the stains with the green scrubby strip. Once finished rip off the dirty wet cloth for a hygienic clean. Stand up to daily dirt with Flash Speedmop. Speedmop Starter Kit includes the Speedmop and Wet and Dry Cloths to get you started. Refill Wet Cloths can be purchased. Wet cloths are safe across finished or sealed hard surfaces, such as wood, tiles and lino. Don't use on unfinished, oiled/waxed wooden boards, or carpet. Even if you're still rocking a carpeted bathroom.
Quick, easy and hygienic: trap & lock dirt and grime without getting down on your kneesSpeedmop Wet Cloths are 2x thicker & wetter than floor wipes to dissolve stubborn dirt & grimeFills your home with fresh lemon scent & leaves floors shinyRemove really tough stains with the built-in scrubby stripSafe for use across all hard sealed surfaces, don't use on unfinished floors/untreated/oiled wood/carpet

Ingredients

Methylchloroisothiazolinone/Methylisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage

1: ATTACH. 2: CLEAN. 3: REMOVE WHEN DIRTY. RESEAL PRODUCT AFTER USE. Safe on finished wood. Do not use on unfinished, oiled or waxed wooden floors.

View all Floor & Carpet Cleaner

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here