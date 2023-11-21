FLASH SPEED MOP STARTER KIT

Flash Speedmop Floor Cleaner is the quick, easy and hygienic way to keep on top of daily floor dirt. The handy Speedmop stick assembles in seconds, then keeps out of your way with its slender profile; which also makes it perfect for reaching awkward places like under the sofa, around the bin or down the side of the washing machine. Attach Flash Speedmop Wet Cloths, which are packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution to pull dirt from surfaces and lock it away. In fact they're 2x thicker and wetter than floor wipes! The unique cleaning solution dissolves tough dirt, grease and grime. Packed with classic Flash lemon scent. The thick wet cloth traps and locks dirt and grime, pulling it deep into the cloth and off your floors. To remove tough stains, simply flip the mop over and scrub the stains with the green scrubby strip. Once finished rip off the dirty wet cloth for a hygienic clean. Stand up to daily dirt with Flash Speedmop. Speedmop Starter Kit includes the Speedmop and Wet and Dry Cloths to get you started. Refill Wet Cloths can be purchased. Wet cloths are safe across finished or sealed hard surfaces, such as wood, tiles and lino. Don't use on unfinished, oiled/waxed wooden boards, or carpet. Even if you're still rocking a carpeted bathroom.

Quick, easy and hygienic: trap & lock dirt and grime without getting down on your knees Speedmop Wet Cloths are 2x thicker & wetter than floor wipes to dissolve stubborn dirt & grime Fills your home with fresh lemon scent & leaves floors shiny Remove really tough stains with the built-in scrubby strip Safe for use across all hard sealed surfaces, don't use on unfinished floors/untreated/oiled wood/carpet

Ingredients

Methylchloroisothiazolinone/Methylisothiazolinone, Perfumes

Preparation and Usage