L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Wonder Water Liquid Conditioner 200ml

L'OR/P ELVIVE COLR PROT WONDER WATER COND 200ML

The award-winning Wonder Water hair transformation you love - now formulated especially for coloured hair! Reignite your colour with up to 5x more shine*. Dull, fading colour? New Colour Protect Wonder Water is a revolutionary shine enhancer and rinse-out hair treatment by L'Oreal Paris Elvive that will transform your lengths in just 8 seconds! Powered by lamellar water technology, the lightweight conditioning formula instantly helps nourish hair resurfacing the hair fiber with a topcoat of shine. Combat frizzy hair and get shinier, softer hair with vibrant-looking, glossy colour radiance. - From Colour Protect, with over 20 years of coloured hair expertise - PH optimised for coloured hair - Up to 97% stronger coloured hair** - Silicone-free for a natural touch - See the difference in just 8 seconds - Designed specifically for all coloured and highlighted hair that are damaged, dry & frizzy. - Effective on multiple hair types, from fine to thick and curly. - Inspired by salon treatments - Blow dry for ultimate shine and smoothness! *instrumental test with 5min application vs unwashed hair **instrumental test vs classic shampoo alone" The award-winning 8 second hair transformation - now formulated especially for coloured hair! Dull, fading colour? New Colour Protect Wonder Water is a revolutionary shine enhancer and rinse-out hair treatment by L'Oreal Paris Elvive that will transform your lengths in just 8 seconds! Powered by lamellar water technology, the lightweight formula instantly helps nourish hair, for shinier and softer hair with vibrant-looking, glossy colour radiance. Reignite your colour with up to 5x more shine! Ideal for damaged, dry, frizzy hair. Blow dry for ultimate shine and smoothness!

Goes well with Shampoo, Colour Protect Conditioner, Colour Protect Mask

8 Seconds liquid conditioner hair treatment For coloured & highlighted damaged, dry & frizzy hair Silicone-free for a natural touch PH optimised for coloured hair

Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

1258013, Propylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Alcohol, Aqua / Water, Parfum / Fragrance, CI 14700 / Red 4, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Tocopherol, Sodium Benzoate, Paeonia Officinalis Flower Extract, Behentrimonium Chloride, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, (F.I.L. C278971/1)

Preparation and Usage