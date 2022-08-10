We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Pork Maple & Bacon Hot Dogs 400G

£2.85
£7.13/kg

One hot dog

Energy
1019kJ
245kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

high

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.9g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.20g

medium

20%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 4 Pork sausages with apple wood smoked bacon, maple syrup, onion, honey and seasonings.
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • A meaty hot dog made with prime cuts, flavoured with apple wood smoked bacon, maple and honey. PRIME CUTS OF PORK
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (68%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (10%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Maple Syrup (4%), Water, Onion, Honey, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Pea Fibre, Salt, Chive, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Mace, Sage, Maize Starch, Dextrose.

Filled into alginate casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30 mins. Place on a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally. Pink areas may be present when cooked due to the bacon in the sausage.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. CHILLED: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

8 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Lovely

5 stars

Lovely my favourite bbq treat BUT don't buy them as I don't want them to go out of stock!!!??

Can’t fault these…delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Super tasty. Really excellent quality. It’s a keep.

Also good cold!

5 stars

These are really good cold as well! Sliced as a snack or to take on a picnic. Lovely. I trickle a little chilli oil over them before I roast them.

Delicious and tasty

5 stars

Delicious and tasty

Amazing hotdogs

5 stars

Amazing hotdogs the whole family devoured them, stayed nice and moist and didn’t shrink would definitely buy again.

Very tasty, and don't shrink, really enjoy

5 stars

Very tasty, and don't shrink, really enjoy

Bigger than expected!

5 stars

Filling, tasty, bigger than expected. Everything you could want.

Beautiful!

5 stars

These are the best hotdogs I have ever tasted! Me and my family all love them. Very good quality meat and lots of flavor 10/10 👌

