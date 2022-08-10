Tesco Finest 4 Pork Maple & Bacon Hot Dogs 400G

Lovely
Lovely my favourite bbq treat BUT don't buy them as I don't want them to go out of stock!!!??
Can’t fault these…delicious
Absolutely delicious. Super tasty. Really excellent quality. It’s a keep.
Also good cold!
These are really good cold as well! Sliced as a snack or to take on a picnic. Lovely. I trickle a little chilli oil over them before I roast them.
Delicious and tasty
Amazing hotdogs
Amazing hotdogs the whole family devoured them, stayed nice and moist and didn’t shrink would definitely buy again.
Very tasty, and don't shrink, really enjoy
Bigger than expected!
Filling, tasty, bigger than expected. Everything you could want.
Beautiful!
These are the best hotdogs I have ever tasted! Me and my family all love them. Very good quality meat and lots of flavor 10/10 👌