Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion Spf50+ Fragrance Free 150Ml

Bondi Sands Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ F/F 150ml

Summer is here! Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 50+ Sunscreen Lotion. Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is non greasy, fast absorbing and gentle on the skin. Developed to be water resistant for up to four hours so you can step into the sun with confidence.

Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.

The Australian tan Broad Spectrum SPF UVA & UVB Protection Water Resistant 4Hrs With Vitamin E 72 Hr Hydration Reef Friendly Australian made Fragrance and sulphate free

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Homosalate, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Octocrylene, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Ceteareth-20, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Hydroxyacetophenone, Carbomer, Benzyl Alcohol, Saccharide Isomerate, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Triethanolamine, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage