Clubcard Price

Squeaky Bean Milano Salami Style Slices 90G

3.7(9)Write a review
Squeaky Bean Milano Salami Style Slices 90G
£2.50
£2.78/100g

Product Description

  • Plant-Based Slices Made from Wheat Gluten, Tofu, Black and White Pepper
  • Product Packed in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Ready to Eat
  • Tuck Into Tasty
  • High Protein
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Gluten (25%), Tofu (18%) (Soya Beans, Water, Firming Agent: Magnesium Chloride), Chickpea Flour, Sunflower Oil, Hemp Seeds, Iodised Salt (Sea Salt, Potassium Iodate), Inactive Yeast, Beetroot Powder, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid, Flavourings, Coconut Oil, Apple Vinegar, Dextrose, Durum Wheat Flour, Black Pepper, Thickener: Guar Gum, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Aronia Powder, White Pepper, Sweet Paprika

Allergy Information

  • May also not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Celery and Mustard, due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable. For Allergens, Including Cereals Containing Gluten See Ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Discovery House,
  • 11 Wells Place,
  • RH1 3AS,
  • UK.
  • Squeaky Bean®,
  • Suite 163,
  • 21 Botanic Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT7 1JJ,
  • NI.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy938kJ / 224kcal
Fat9.1g
Of Which Saturates2.0g
Carbohydrates5.0g
Of Which Sugars2.5g
Fibre6.7g
Protein27g
Salt3.1g
9 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Horrible! greasy and sickly

1 stars

Horrible! greasy and sickly

Delicious

5 stars

Really tasty!

excellent!

5 stars

Really good flavour: it actually DOES taste like salami. My favourite Squeaky Bean product.

Worst of an otherwise great range

1 stars

I absolutely love the rest of the squeaky bean slices range, and I used to absolutely love salami so I was looking forward to this, but sadly it was so bad it ended up in the bin (which says a lot, I very rarely waste food). It seems to me like they were trying to capture the tanginess of salami, only they did it using scent rather than flavour, and the smell is so strong and unpleasant, it made me queasy every time I opened the fridge (and the slices were in a sealed bag to keep them fresh!). I'll be sticking to the other varieties in future.

just as I remember salami milano but without the a

5 stars

just as I remember salami milano but without the animal cruelty - perfect!

Tastes almost like ,,real" salami

5 stars

Tastes almost like ,,real" salami

More authentic than most copies of meat products.

5 stars

I haven't eaten meat since 1981 but this stuff smells and tastes closer to thin sliced salami than any of the fake bacon you can buy tastes of bacon. The smell took my right back to the cellar under my Italian Swiss granny's house, with the racks of wine bottles, shelves full of weird pickles, and salami sausages hanging on hooks from the ceiling. I couldn't find a use by date on the packaging though, which was a bit annoying.

bad

1 stars

horrible, tasteless and stinky

the best vegan salami I have ever tried

5 stars

I find it amazing. Of course it is not like Milano salami, but it tastes rather good and, in comparison with the other salami I have tried, it is much better than expected. By the way, I precisely come from Milan, so I deem I am utterly entitled to evaluate it.

