Squeaky Bean Milano Salami Style Slices 90G

Horrible! greasy and sickly
Horrible! greasy and sickly
Delicious
Really tasty!
excellent!
Really good flavour: it actually DOES taste like salami. My favourite Squeaky Bean product.
Worst of an otherwise great range
I absolutely love the rest of the squeaky bean slices range, and I used to absolutely love salami so I was looking forward to this, but sadly it was so bad it ended up in the bin (which says a lot, I very rarely waste food). It seems to me like they were trying to capture the tanginess of salami, only they did it using scent rather than flavour, and the smell is so strong and unpleasant, it made me queasy every time I opened the fridge (and the slices were in a sealed bag to keep them fresh!). I'll be sticking to the other varieties in future.
just as I remember salami milano but without the a
just as I remember salami milano but without the animal cruelty - perfect!
Tastes almost like ,,real" salami
Tastes almost like ,,real" salami
More authentic than most copies of meat products.
I haven't eaten meat since 1981 but this stuff smells and tastes closer to thin sliced salami than any of the fake bacon you can buy tastes of bacon. The smell took my right back to the cellar under my Italian Swiss granny's house, with the racks of wine bottles, shelves full of weird pickles, and salami sausages hanging on hooks from the ceiling. I couldn't find a use by date on the packaging though, which was a bit annoying.
bad
horrible, tasteless and stinky
the best vegan salami I have ever tried
I find it amazing. Of course it is not like Milano salami, but it tastes rather good and, in comparison with the other salami I have tried, it is much better than expected. By the way, I precisely come from Milan, so I deem I am utterly entitled to evaluate it.