We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Good Catch New England Seasoned 8 Crab Free Cakes 227G

2.5(6)Write a review
Good Catch New England Seasoned 8 Crab Free Cakes 227G
£ 3.75
£16.52/kg

Product Description

  • New England style seasoned crab-free cakes made with vegetable protein (17%), quick-frozen
  • Check out our website for more recipes!
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C103668, www.fsc.org
  • Made with Vegetable Protein (17%), Quick-Frozen
  • Real Seafood Taste
  • High Protein
  • Lump Crabmeat- Style Texture
  • Chef-Created Flavor
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 227G
  • High Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Bell Pepper, Pea Protein Isolate, Soya Protein Concentrate, Green Onion, Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Parsley, Chickpea Flour, Lemon Juice, Salt, Flavourings, Broad Bean Protein, Lentil Protein, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Soya Protein Isolate, Navy Bean Powder, Onion Powder, Spice, Yeast Extracts, Garlic Powder, Mustard Seed Powder, Celery Seed Powder

Allergy Information

  • Allergens: see ingredients in capitals.

Storage

Uncooked / keep frozen (-18ºC) until use. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 1. Cook from frozen. Preheat skillet (cast iron preferred) over medium heat and add oil.
2. Place frozen crab-free cakes on skillet. Do not overcrowd.
3. For food safety, cook crab-free cakes with lid on, flipping occasionally, until internal temperature reaches 165ºF (74ºC), approximately 8 - 9 minutes.

Importer address

  • Gathered Foods,
  • Zandbergen World's Finest Meat,
  • Industrieweg 66,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Gathered Foods,
  • Zandbergen World's Finest Meat,
  • Industrieweg 66,
  • 2382 NW Zoeterwoude,
  • The Netherlands.
  • sales@goodcatchfoods.com
  • goodcatchfoods.com

Net Contents

8 x 28.4g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy463 kJ / 110 kcal
Fat4,0 g
- of which saturates0,5 g
Carbohydrates1,5 g
- of which sugars1,0 g
Protein17 g
Salt1,3 g
View all Frozen Vegan

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Flavourless and weird texture

1 stars

Flavourless and weird texture

Bland and inflexible, not worth the cost.

2 stars

Gave this a shot cos I always want to be open to new stuff, there's still a big gap for vegan seafood substitutes, but this isn't it. They're really quite flavourless, even when done in recipes like Jambalaya, and don't hold their shape even when really well cooked. So unless you want something like a rather expensive, not very tasty burger I can't really recommend it.

Delicious !!

5 stars

Just found these in Colchester [Highwoods] - excellent ! Had them today with chips and [vegan] coleslaw - what a great dinner ! Lovely texture, great taste. Recommended !!

Pretty good but pricey

4 stars

I quite liked these. Good for a quick meal with salad. They are tiny though and you need four for one person so quite expensive.

Avoid

1 stars

Weird spongy texture, no taste, dry. Avoid.

Not great

2 stars

Picked this up in store as I usually like vegan substitutes. Was disappointed however, they’re as unappetising as they appear in the pack I’m afraid, they’re edible but don’t taste particularly nice.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here