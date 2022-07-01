Good Catch New England Seasoned 8 Crab Free Cakes 227G

Flavourless and weird texture
Bland and inflexible, not worth the cost.
Gave this a shot cos I always want to be open to new stuff, there's still a big gap for vegan seafood substitutes, but this isn't it. They're really quite flavourless, even when done in recipes like Jambalaya, and don't hold their shape even when really well cooked. So unless you want something like a rather expensive, not very tasty burger I can't really recommend it.
Delicious !!
Just found these in Colchester [Highwoods] - excellent ! Had them today with chips and [vegan] coleslaw - what a great dinner ! Lovely texture, great taste. Recommended !!
Pretty good but pricey
I quite liked these. Good for a quick meal with salad. They are tiny though and you need four for one person so quite expensive.
Avoid
Weird spongy texture, no taste, dry. Avoid.
Not great
Picked this up in store as I usually like vegan substitutes. Was disappointed however, they’re as unappetising as they appear in the pack I’m afraid, they’re edible but don’t taste particularly nice.