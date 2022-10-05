We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 330Ml

4.8(24)
Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 330Ml
£0.50
£0.15/100ml

Each can

Energy
38kJ
9kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 12kJ / 3kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemon and raspberry flavoured soft drink with sweeteners.
  • Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • SWEET AND CITRUS Made with fruit juice from concentrate for a zingy taste with no added sugar
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4%), Orange Juice from Concentrate (1%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (1%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Carrot Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (330ml)
Energy12kJ / 3kcal38kJ / 9kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.9g
Sugars0.3g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g0.2g
Salt0.02g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

24 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

No added sugar, but not full of sweeteners

5 stars

Just tried on the off chance, and it is very good. Like the fact that it is sugar free not loaded with other sweeteners. At the present price it is a good deal.

Love the taste and the quality

5 stars

Love the taste and the quality

Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Kids loved it especially and they are quite fussy with non branded stuff. Will be adding to my basket again this week. Highly recommended

I Enjoy drinking the pink lemonade

4 stars

I Enjoy drinking the pink lemonade

Fruity but could not buy a pack of 4 which is much

4 stars

Fruity but could not buy a pack of 4 which is much cheaper

Fizzy and tangy. Great value

5 stars

Fizzy and tangy. Great value

Lovely flavour and great value. A real favourite w

4 stars

Lovely flavour and great value. A real favourite with the kids and husband

Love it great on its own or as a mixer for gin

5 stars

Love it great on its own or as a mixer for gin

Tasty and value for money

4 stars

Tasty and value for money

Pink lemonade

5 stars

Love this drink

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

