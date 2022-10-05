Tesco No Added Sugar Pink Lemonade 330Ml

No added sugar, but not full of sweeteners
Just tried on the off chance, and it is very good. Like the fact that it is sugar free not loaded with other sweeteners. At the present price it is a good deal.
Love the taste and the quality
Delicious
Absolutely delicious. Kids loved it especially and they are quite fussy with non branded stuff. Will be adding to my basket again this week. Highly recommended
I Enjoy drinking the pink lemonade
Fruity but could not buy a pack of 4 which is much
Fizzy and tangy. Great value
Lovely flavour and great value. A real favourite w
Love it great on its own or as a mixer for gin
Tasty and value for money
Pink lemonade
Love this drink