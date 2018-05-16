We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese Bites Platter 240G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheese Bites Platter 240G
£5.00
£20.84/kg

Per 30g of mature Cheddar

Energy
517kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.5g

high

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A selection of red Leicester, double Gloucester, Lancashire and mature Cheddar cheeses.
  • A selection of British cheese bites: Red Leicester, Double Gloucester, Creamy Lancashire and Mature Cheddar
  • PERFECT TASTERS
  • Pack size: 240G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lancashire Cheese (Milk), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

240g e

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lancashire Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

