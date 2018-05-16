Tesco Cheese Bites Platter 240G

Per 30g of mature Cheddar
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Product Description
- A selection of red Leicester, double Gloucester, Lancashire and mature Cheddar cheeses.
- A selection of British cheese bites: Red Leicester, Double Gloucester, Creamy Lancashire and Mature Cheddar
- PERFECT TASTERS
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lancashire Cheese (Milk), Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
240g e
Per 30g
- Energy
- 517kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.5g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Per 30g
- Energy
- 497kJ
-
- 120kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.3g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.9g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Per 30g
- Energy
- 496kJ
-
- 120kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.2g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.1g
- 36%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto Norbixin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Per 30g
- Energy
- 485kJ
-
- 117kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.0g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.6g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lancashire Cheese (Milk).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
8 Servings
