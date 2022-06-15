We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Sweet Potato Thai Red Curry & Js/Rice 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Sweet Potato Thai Red Curry & Js/Rice 400G
£2.80
£7.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
2179kJ
518kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.0g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.9g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.74g

medium

29%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 590kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet potato in a red pepper, coconut and lemongrass sauce with cooked jasmine rice and mangetout.
  • A Taste of Thailand Fragrant coconut curry infused with chilli, lemongrass & lime leaves
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Sweet Potato (12%), Water, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Mangetout, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Onion, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Lime Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Ground White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer label and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer label and pierce film lid several times.
800W 5 mins 30 secs / 900W 5 mins
Heat on full power, stirring halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (369g**)
Energy590kJ / 140kcal2179kJ / 518kcal
Fat4.7g17.3g
Saturates1.9g7.0g
Carbohydrate21.6g79.6g
Sugars3.2g11.9g
Fibre0.9g3.4g
Protein2.5g9.2g
Salt0.47g1.74g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

View all Ready Meals for 1

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sweet potato Curry

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I loved it and will certainly order every week. I’ve recommended it to my family 😋

Great but smaller than before.

4 stars

We enjoy this, but hate that Tesco have increased the price while also reducing the size from 450g to 400g. It's a nice curry though and goes well with a mini naan bread.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here