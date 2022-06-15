Tesco Sweet Potato Thai Red Curry & Js/Rice 400G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Sweet Potato (12%), Water, Red Pepper, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Mangetout, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Onion, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Shallot, Galangal, Lemongrass, Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Lime Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Ground White Pepper.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Keep refrigerated.