Tesco Festive Cheese Parcel 204G

Tesco Festive Cheese Parcel 204G
£3.50
£17.16/kg

One Cheddar snowman

Energy
289kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

high

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Mild Cheddar cheese, red Leicester cheese, Cheddar cheese with garlic and herb, double Gloucester cheese.
  • 4 cheese selection Cheddar, Red Leicester, Double Gloucester, and Cheddar with Garlic & Herb
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

204g e

One double Gloucester star

Energy
284kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

high

5%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Gloucester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

12 Servings

One garlic and herb tree

Energy
280kJ
67kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

high

5%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Chive, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

12 Servings

One red Leicester gingerbread man

Energy
284kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

high

5%of the reference intake

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

